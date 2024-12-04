Rashid Center for People of Determination honours Dr Ahmed Eissa during the 53rd National Day Celebration

The Rashid Center for People of Determination proudly awarded Dr Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO of Saudi German Health UAE, during its 53rd National Day Celebration, held from November 27 to 29. The event celebrated the UAE’s rich cultural heritage while honouring individuals and organizations contributing significantly to empowering people with determination.









The celebration featured a rich programme of traditional Emirati cultural segments, including captivating folk performances and a fashion show spotlighting traditional attire. Alongside the festivities, a special exhibition showcased a variety of heritage and creative products, such as perfumes, clothing, home accessories, beauty items, food products, and traditional Arabic cuisine.

Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, managing director of Rashid Center, attended the event alongside distinguished dignitaries, diplomatic representatives, and notable guests. Dr Eissa was recognised for Saudi German Health UAE’s exceptional contributions to the Rashid Center, including support for children with disabilities, sponsorship initiatives, showcasing products from the centre’s rehabilitation workshops, and providing outstanding medical care.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Eissa expressed his gratitude: "I extend my heartfelt thanks to Ahmed Hashem Khoury, founder of Rashid Center, and Maryam Othman, director-general, for this esteemed recognition. Our partnership with the Rashid Center reflects Saudi German Health UAE’s unwavering commitment to uplifting children with disabilities. Together, we aim to enhance services and deepen this impactful collaboration." This event underscores the Rashid Center’s pivotal role in fostering inclusivity, empowerment, and cultural pride while celebrating the UAE’s National Day. It serves as a testament to the nation’s dedication to creating a more inclusive and supportive society for people of determination.

The celebration also served as a platform to honour the inspiring partnerships that enrich the lives of people of determination while celebrating the UAE’s heritage, unity, and cultural identity.