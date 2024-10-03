Ras Al Khaimah Real Estate Open Day: Nationwide Excellency Middle East Properties celebrates resounding success

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 3:32 PM

Nationwide Excellency Middle East Real Estate Company recently hosted a successful Real Estate Open Day, showcasing the most significant real estate projects in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The event attracted a diverse audience of investors and prospective property buyers.

Held at the prestigious Al Habtoor Palace Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, the open day featured key industry leaders, including Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan Development Company; Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties; Ziad Hinnawi, vice president of Sales at RAK Properties; Rahul Kumar Gupta, CEO and founder of Ark Real Estate Development Company; and Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Real Estate Development Company. The gathering was also attended by numerous prominent investors and business leaders.

On this occasion, Nancy Younes, executive partner of Nationwide Excellency Middle East Real Estate, remarked: "The Real Estate Open Day for Projects in Ras Al Khaimah witnessed significant demand, with substantial interest recorded in several of the projects available for sale. We are confident that the desire to buy and own real estate in Ras Al Khaimah exceeds expectations, thanks to its advanced infrastructure and the exceptional real estate projects it offers."

Younes further emphasised the company’s commitment to connecting with the public to highlight the latest developments in Ras Al Khaimah and the Northern Emirates. "We have successfully gained their trust by marketing the most important and prominent projects in the country," she stated. Highlighting the emirate’s potential, Younes noted, "Ras Al Khaimah has emerged as a distinguished real estate destination, presenting significant projects and some of the finest properties for those seeking ownership or investment opportunities." She also expressed confidence in the future of the real estate sector in Ras Al Khaimah, saying, "The government of Ras Al Khaimah places great emphasis on the real estate sector, especially with its support for existing projects. We anticipate that the coming period will witness the introduction of more developments to meet the growing demand for property ownership in the emirate."

Younes also emphasised that Ras Al Khaimah has transformed into a vital regional destination for investment and real estate ownership, driving the increasing demand for property purchases in the area.