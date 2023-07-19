Rajit V Shetty elevates Dubai’s entertainment sector by adding elite hubs to Ramee Dream Hotel

Decoding consumer behaviour through AI: Zero Gravity technology’s innovative leap with Dh15 million investment
There are multiple reasons why Dubai is among the most popular vacation spots. From its spirited streets to its ritzy restaurants and lush lifestyle, everything is an ode to extravagance. Speaking of which, how can we forget its entertainment-filled nights? And one person who has revamped the entertainment sector of Dubai is Rajit V Shetty. He has already made innumerable contributions to thrusting up the vacation moods with his undeniably amazing hotel. Now, he is levelling up the fun-filled hubs game, and how?
Post-pandemic, people's hunt for splendid hotels has increased at a great pace. To meet their expectations, Shetty and his team laid the foundation of the magnificent Ramee Dream Hotel. What makes this hotel different from others is that it is home to multiple top-notch entertainment hubs and eateries. Some of them are Vice, Yumé, and more.
Vice has emerged as the leading spot. The Bollywood-themed and other events thrown here are stupefying. Speaking of Yumé, it's not just an entertainment spot but also a swank venue that hosts extra-glamorous events. These clubs have turned out to be the top choice for locals as well as tourists. Shetty added these hubs to Ramee Dream with the pure intent of giving their guests a complete experience of leisure, luxury, and amusement.
He says: "Dubai has always been its true crown jewel and the thing that makes it so unique. Combined with Ramee Dream Hotel's long-standing reputation for creating world-class hospitality experiences, this has become one of the most opportune times to inject an exciting new dimension to Dubai's fun-filled entertainment nights. We are glad to bring these hubs and restaurants under this one roof."
Shetty curated many unforgettable events for premium lifestyle seekers in Dubai. Ramee Dream Hotel is one of his biggest achievements. His constant quest for uniqueness and excellence has helped him attain the highest level of perfection.
Shetty is the managing director of one of the leading hospitality industries, Ramee Group of Hotels, Resorts, and Apartments, which has established itself as a formidable player in the hotel industry. The hotelier has contributed tremendously to the growth and success of these hotels. Not only that, but his innovative vision has also led to the creation of several brands, including Streetswap, Ramee Cloud Kitchen, the Strength Gym, and the Lara Community. We hope that Shetty and his business empire keep ascending the ladder of success.
