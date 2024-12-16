Quttainah Specialized Hospital hosts EEPS meeting on surgical advancements

Quttainah Specialized Hospital recently hosted a highly esteemed gathering of experts from the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society (EPSS) and the Arab Association of Surgical and Medical Aesthetics (AASMA). This bimonthly meeting served as a premier platform for leading professionals in reconstructive and aesthetic surgery to discuss the latest innovations and developments in the field. The event featured expert-led presentations and a lively panel discussion, providing a rich exchange of knowledge and insights.

The meeting focused on advancements in reconstructive and aesthetic breast surgery, along with other groundbreaking surgical techniques. It provided an opportunity for healthcare professionals to engage in meaningful dialogue, share experiences, and explore cutting-edge methodologies that are reshaping the practice of surgery in the region.

Dr Adel Quttainah, founder of Quttainah Specialized Hospital, expressed his pride in hosting the event, stating: "We are honoured to welcome such a distinguished group of professionals to Quttainah Specialized Hospital. Events like these reflect our steadfast commitment to medical excellence and knowledge-sharing. They foster innovation while solidifying the Middle East’s position as a leader in reconstructive and aesthetic surgery."

Dr Zuhair Al Fardan, president of the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society (EPSS), highlighted the importance of collaboration: "This meeting emphasises the critical role of shared expertise and regional cooperation in advancing the field. Partnering with Quttainah Specialized Hospital demonstrates our mutual dedication to improving patient outcomes and driving progress in reconstructive and aesthetic surgery."

Dr Jamal Jomah, founder and president of the Arab Association of Surgical and Medical Aesthetics (AASMA), underscored the significance of the initiative, saying: "AASMA’s scientific collaboration with Quttainah Specialized Hospital exemplifies the transformative potential of private-sector partnerships in revolutionising surgical education and innovation. Such efforts drive advancements in patient safety and elevate the standards of care across the Middle East." A key highlight of the event was a dynamic panel discussion titled "Interactive Dynamic Discussion Group: Nuances of Augmentation Mastopexy Surgery." This engaging session provided attendees with diverse perspectives and practical approaches to tackling complex challenges in augmentation mastopexy surgery, enriching their understanding and fostering collaboration among industry leaders. The gathering reaffirmed Quttainah Specialized Hospital’s dedication to advancing professional development and promoting innovation in the fields of reconstructive and aesthetic surgery. The event not only strengthened ties within the medical community but also showcased the region's growing expertise in surgical excellence.

For more information, visit https://qsh-dubai.com/