Quaid-i-Azam University welcomes Sarwar Khawaja as distinguished professor of practice Islamabad
Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has taken a significant step towards enhancing its business administration programme by appointing Sarwar Khawaja as the distinguished professor of practice.
Sarwar Khawaja, a stalwart in business education, currently chairs the executive strategic board at Oxford Business College.
With a career spanning over thirty years, Khawaja's expertise is set to bring a wealth of knowledge and practical insight to QAU. His roles include leading a number of private educational establishments, and he has been pivotal in the growth of student bodies and the implementation of cutting-edge educational technologies in the UK. Among his notable contributions, Khawaja is the founding sponsor of the Oxford Pakistan Programme at the University of Oxford and was recognised in The Muslim 100 Power List in 2018.
QAU's Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, shared his enthusiasm, stating: "We are delighted to welcome Sarwar Khawaja to our institution. His extensive experience and visionary approach are aligned with our objectives of fostering innovative and socially responsible business leaders."
In a formal letter of appointment, Dr Akhtar highlighted Khawaja's transformative impact in higher and further education, especially in social justice and financial inclusion. The letter underscored Khawaja's role in contributing to teaching, mentoring, and research activities at QAU, and the keen anticipation of the benefits his expertise and intellectual capital would bring to the university.
Khawaja's achievements include the introduction of Career Centre 360, an employability portal, and his leadership has seen Oxford Business College rank in the top 9 per cent in the National Student Survey for business higher education colleges. His contributions to higher education have also been recognised with numerous awards, including being named in The Muslim 100 Power List in 2018.
In his statement, Khawaja expressed his excitement: "Joining Quaid-i-Azam University is an honour. I am looking forward to collaborating with the students and faculty to further the tradition of excellence in business education."
Quaid-i-Azam University is a premier higher education institution in Pakistan, currently ranked number one in the country and 315th globally (QS 2025 rankings). Known for its academic excellence and innovative research, QAU offers programmes spanning various disciplines, fostering an environment conducive to intellectual and professional growth.