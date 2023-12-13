Qemtex Powder Coatings holds ground-breaking ceremony in Umm Al Quwain

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 1:09 PM

Qemtex has begun construction of the first powder coatings manufacturing plant in Umm Al Quwain. The launch of the new facility, supported by investments of over Dh60 million is slated for 2024.

The Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone hosted the ground-breaking ceremony for the Qemtex Powder Coatings facility. Beyond serving the domestic market in the UAE, the new plant is poised to extend its reach to MENA, EU, and the US markets.

In its initial phase, the facility aims for a project capacity of 4,000 tons per year, with plans for expansion to 10,000 tons annually within three years. The Qemtex product line will encompass a diverse range of powder coatings.

Alexandr Glukhov, CEO and co-founder of Qemtex Powder Coatings.

Over the next three years, the total investment in construction and development will exceed Dh60 million (approximately $16 million). The project is rooted in European technologies and innovations by Kazakhstan-based AsiaColor Powder Coatings.

Alexandr Glukhov, CEO and co-founder of Qemtex Powder Coatings, expressed gratitude for the optimal business conditions created in the Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone, acknowledging its pivotal role in providing a gateway business to international markets. He extended thanks to the emirate's leadership and the Free Trade Zone for their reliable partnership, also expressing appreciation for the team involved in bringing the project to fruition.

The ground-breaking ceremony witnessed the presence of key project participants, including Johnson M George, general manager of UAQ FTZ; as well as partners and employees of Qemtex Powder Coatings.