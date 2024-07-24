Qashio and Landmark Group's Shukran Loyalty Program announce strategic partnership enabling seamless points exchange
This collaboration will allow Qashio users to seamlessly exchange their Qashio Points for Shukrans
Qashio, the leading spend management software and corporate card provider in the UAE, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Landmark Group's Shukran Loyalty Program, one of the region's largest and most beloved retail loyalty programmes. This collaboration will allow Qashio users to seamlessly exchange their Qashio Points for Shukrans, enhancing the value and flexibility of both loyalty programmes for companies across the UAE.
Through this innovative partnership, members of Qashio Points will enjoy an integrated rewards experience, gaining access to a broader range of benefits and opportunities to redeem points through Shukran. The exchange process is designed to ensure that customers can effortlessly convert their Qashio Points into Shukrans and enjoy rewards with popular brands like Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Home Box, Emax and Dine at Citymax.
Key benefits of the partnership:
* Enhanced reward flexibility: Users can now convert Qashio Points to Shukrans, providing more options to redeem rewards across a wide range of products and services.
* Increased value: By merging the strengths of both loyalty programmes, customers gain greater value from their accumulated Qashio points, maximising their spending power and rewards potential.
* Seamless integration: The points exchange process is integrated within the Qashio interface, making it easy for users to manage and convert their points.
Armin Moradi, CEO and co-founder of Qashio, said: "Keeping our promise to deliver the best value for our clients means that we want to offer rewards where our clients see the most value. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing the customer experience and providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our clients."
James Dickson, chief product officer, Landmark Digital, said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of our partnership with Qashio, the leading corporate card and expense management solution in the market. This collaboration enriches our customers' experiences, allowing them to convert Qashio Points to Shukrans and enjoy an array of redemption options at Landmark Group Brands. Together, we redefine the essence of loyalty, offering our members the opportunity to have a rewarding shopping experience."
To celebrate the launch of this partnership, Qashio is offering one lucky customer the chance to win 1,000,000 Qashio Points when they sign up to Qashio until August 31.
For more information on how to exchange Qashio Points to Shukrans, visit qashio.com/shukran.