Pune’s VTP Realty goes global; launches new corporate office in Dubai

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 10:00 AM

VTP Realty, the number one real estate developer in Pune, recently launched its new sales office in Dubai. This exciting development marks the brand’s first major international expansion, taking Pune’s real estate excellence to a global stage for NRIs in the GCC market.

An award-winning brand, VTP Realty has long been renowned for its exceptional real estate projects in Pune, attracting a global customer base. With 19,000 customers and counting, VTP has a substantial number of NRI clients from around the world, and the decision to establish a physical presence in Dubai reflects the company’s dedication to expanding its reach within the GCC countries and delivering superior service.

"We are thrilled to bring VTP Realty’s legacy of innovation and quality to GCC. This milestone is not just about expanding our business — it’s about showcasing the best of Pune to the world,” said Sachin Bhandari, executive director and CEO of VTP Realty. "Our new office in Dubai marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we are excited to introduce our thoughtful living spaces to NRI customers. Our team's presence in Dubai will directly cater to all GCC customers, allowing them to make better and faster decisions about purchasing a home in Pune."

With the new Dubai office, VTP Realty aims to offer unique investment opportunities to a diverse clientele, NRIs in all GCC countries. The brand's projects go beyond construction, providing opulent, unique living experiences with a commitment to highest standards of quality.

VTP Realty’s expansion is a testament to the brand’s vision of crafting spaces that resonate with the aspirations of homeowners, not just in India, but across the globe. Increasingly, NRIs aspire to own homes that do not break their global lifestyle experiences and living standards, with a significant demand for luxury and upscale homes in India, including Pune. To match the lifestyles that they have experienced and observed abroad, VTP Realty has curated an array of luxurious homes and villas with maximum use of spaces, located in prime locations of Pune, offering excellent ROI and appreciation. Home buying from another country is always challenging, hence VTP has made it easier for its all global customers. VTP Realty is the only developer which offers easy payment plans for all NRIs, a construction-linked payment plan and a special interest-free payment plan, which they can choose based on their convenience. Another plus for only VTP customers is e-registration of booked units. They can register their dream home without having to travel to India. Now, the customer does not have to travel all the way to India to register their new property. VTP's Special online e-registration allows them to complete the registration process from anywhere in the world. VTP Realty invites Indian expats in the Gulf to join this exciting journey as they bring the best of Pune to them.

Visit: www.vtprealty.in