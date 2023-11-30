PUNB unveils a dazzling showcase of entrepreneurship at Dubai Trade Fair 2023

PUNB aims to forge lasting relationships and facilitate meaningful Malaysian business connections

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM

Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad National Entrepreneurs Corporation Berhad (PUNB), a leading Malaysian entrepreneurial agency, is set to make a significant mark at the Dubai Trade Fair 2023, scheduled to take place at Souk Al Marfa Waterfront on December 1 from December 3. Bringing together a selected group of 12 dynamic Malaysian entrepreneurs, PUNB aims to forge lasting relationships and facilitate meaningful Malaysian business connections. In collaboration with the Malaysian Business Council UAE, this exhibition is poised to be a remarkable platform for entrepreneurs to highlight their innovative and creative offerings.

The grand opening of the trade fair will be officiated by the chairman of the council, Fahmy Ansara on December 1 at 10:00 am. The participating entrepreneurs are geared up to showcase a diverse array of high-quality products, including ready-to-eat meals, exquisite jewellery, Batik fashion for everyday wear, and an impressive range of fashion accessories. This event promises to be a convergence of creativity and stimulating your taste buds, offering attendees a unique opportunity to explore and engage with unique products. Join us to have the experience of a lifetime by exploring the Trade Fair, enjoying the Fashion show, being a part of the thrilling giveaways, and much more.

The PUNB Trade Fair 2023 is positioned as a pivotal event for Malaysian entrepreneurship, serving as a platform to connect, showcase innovation, and promote trade on the international stage. Its strategic collaboration with the Malaysian Business Council UAE and the support of distinguished guests highlights the event's outcome in fostering global business prospects for Malaysian entrepreneurs. Some of their many exhibitors arriving from Malaysia includes Wirdora and Kapten Batik. Wirdora has a mission to provide women with top-notch, affordable, and stylish hijab accessories that enhance their daily wear. The brand ensures that every accessory, including pins, is meticulously crafted to adorn scarves without causing any damage.

Wirdora believes that every woman deserves to feel confident and adhere to Shariah requirements while embracing the elegance of head scarves. They aspire to create a world where every woman feels not only comfortable but also exudes confidence and empowerment. Kapten Batik emerged on the scene in March 2017, introducing a distinctive approach to everyday wear and redefining men's fashion with a contemporary twist on tradition. The company’s mission is rooted in cultivating, preserving, and nurturing the rich batik tradition within the context of modern and hectic lifestyles. Their extensive travels throughout Nusantara served as the wellspring of inspiration, transforming ideas into reality and giving birth to the vibrant brand that is Kapten Batik. Kapten Batik continues to push boundaries and redefine men's fashion, standing as a testament to the seamless integration of tradition and modernity. With each collection, the brand invites individuals to embrace a unique blend of heritage and contemporary style, making Kapten Batik the go-to choice for those seeking a fashion-forward expression of cultural richness.

Malaysian Business Council UAE (MBC) is a non-profit, business-related platform dedicated to promoting business and investment activities between Malaysia and the UAE, registered under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The membership-based council provides a high-value, knowledge-based business, and experienced networking platform. The council plays a significant role in the official inauguration of the PUNB Trade Fair 2023. By having key representatives, such as the council chairman, officiate the opening ceremony, it adds a level of prestige and underscores the importance of the event. The council creates a platform for networking by facilitating connections between Malaysian entrepreneurs and potential business partners, investors, and customers in the UAE. This fosters relationship-building and opens up opportunities for future collaborations. The council provides valuable market insights and intelligence to Malaysian entrepreneurs, helping them understand the local business landscape, consumer preferences, and regulatory nuances. The Malaysian Business Council UAE plays a crucial support role in facilitating the success of the PUNB Trade Fair 2023 in Dubai. In essence, the Malaysian Business Council UAE serves as a multifaceted support system, contributing to the overall success and effectiveness of the PUNB Trade Fair 2023 in Dubai.