PUNB celebrates remarkable success at Dubai Trade Fair 2023

The event was a collaboration with the Malaysian Business Council UAE, and showcased a vibrant array of innovative products and services from Malaysian entrepreneurs

Follow us on







Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 6:06 PM

Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad National Entrepreneurs Corporation Berhad (PUNB), a leading Malaysian entrepreneurial agency, achieved a significant milestone at the Dubai Trade Fair 2023.

The event, held at Souk Al Marfa, Dubai Island, Dubai from December 1 to 3 was a collaboration with the Malaysian Business Council UAE. It showcased a vibrant array of innovative products and services from Malaysian entrepreneurs.

The trade fair commenced with an inaugural ceremony on December 1, led by Fahmy Ansara, chairman of the Council. Representing PUNB was Fauzi Zakaria, general manager operations and chief of the trade mission.

Participants presented a diverse range of high-quality offerings, including ready-to-eat meals, exquisite jewellery, Batik fashion, clothing, and fashion accessories. The event represented a fusion of creativity and commerce, providing a unique platform for attendees to discover and engage with pioneering products.

Izwan Zainuddin, PUNB’s CEO, expressed heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to the 12 entrepreneurs for their dedication and hard work during the three-day exhibition.

"I hope this three-day journey has opened doors for our entrepreneurs to penetrate the middle east market, understand consumer needs, and set the stage for future successes. We are looking forward to the next exhibition in Dubai with even greater improvements," he stated, emphasising the event’s significance for Malaysia entrepreneurship.

Suzaan Siew Hua, chief transformation and activation officer at Vega Intertrade and Exhibition LLC, provided further insights. She highlighted the fair's diverse showcase, ranging from clothing and accessories to unique experiences like the Sunset Fashion Show. The event attracted numerous visitors and influencers, creating a vibrant atmosphere that celebrated Malaysian culture in the UAE. This convergence of shopping, culinary delights, and cultural appreciation underlined the event's emphasis on diversity and uniqueness.

In conclusion, the PUNB Trade Fair 2023 served as a testament to the flourishing spirit of Malaysian entrepreneurship and its growing influence on the global stage.