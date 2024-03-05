Proxgy unveils Lockator, the first smart lock harnessing low orbit satellite and 4G

Pulkit Ahuja, founder and CEO, Proxgy, with Lockator Smart Lock.

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 3:16 PM

Leading Indian Industrial IoT startup, Proxgy (Everywhere as a Service Private Limited) has announced the launch of its groundbreaking and completely ‘Made in India’ product, the Lockator smart lock. Engineered for the transportation and logistics industry dealing with wagons and removable or fixed containers, Lockator is the first of its kind, incorporating cutting-edge features such as satellite connectivity, LoRaWAN mesh network integration, remote lock/unlock capabilities, RFID and NFC smart key unlock, geolocation tracking, geofencing, real-time tamper alerts, a robust 90-day battery life, superfast Type-C charging, and a sturdy breakage-proof design.

The satellite and mesh connectivity ensure that the Lockator smart lock is always connected to the backend dashboard and is transmitting and receiving real-time stats and lock/unlock commands, even in zero network zones including deep seas.

The Indian logistics market is poised for substantial growth, with estimates projecting the market size to reach $317.26 billion in 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 8.83 per cent until 2029. Proxgy's Lockator is strategically positioned to capitalise on this growth, offering unparalleled security and monitoring capabilities to an industry in dire need of innovative logistics solutions.

Proxgy has already garnered significant interest from various logistics and transportation companies, drawn by Lockator's ability to revolutionise asset security and management. The Lockator smart lock's versatile applications range from safeguarding oil containers against pilferage, ensuring the integrity of examination papers en route to centres, to securing valuable cargo for various government bodies including customs department and election commission, cash management firms, freight forwarders, marine shipping companies, insurance companies and the railways.

Pulkit Ahuja, founder of Proxgy, emphasised: "The introduction of Lockator is set to redefine security standards across various sectors, providing a reliable solution to long-standing challenges in asset transportation and logistics. Its innovative technology ensures that valuable goods are protected from theft, tampering, and unauthorised access, marking a new era in logistics management."

Lockator works on Proxgy’s Assist.Live backend dashboard which offers real-time access, monitoring, and analytics, enabling users to track and manage assets and control their transportation system including routing and rostering with unprecedented ease and precision.

Proxgy is a pioneering Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) startup revolutionising the way industries connect and operate. With a focus on creating innovative, user-friendly deep tech solutions, Proxgy aims to enhance efficiency, safety, and connectivity across various sectors. Following the success of its ‘AudioCube’ sound box series, Proxgy continues to lead the way in smart IoT development, contributing to India's journey towards becoming an atmanirbhar nation.