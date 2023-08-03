PROVEN Arabia announces three strategic leadership changes for the group

Mohammed Alhannin joins PROVEN Arabia as group CFO

Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 10:19 AM Last updated: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM

PROVEN Arabia, a Saudi Arabia-based holding company with a diversified portfolio of corporate brands providing comprehensive solutions for the Middle East market, has revealed three key executive changes as it continues to pursue its new business vision.

Hilel Baroud who takes charge as CEO of PROVEN Consult, brings extensive knowledge and experience in sales and technical capacities, with over two decades of involvement. His accomplishments with UiPath in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Eastern Europe, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) regions were especially instrumental in its rapid expansion. At PROVEN Consult, he has elevated the quality of intelligent automation delivery, improved business operations, and set new standards for customer satisfaction.

In his capacity as CEO, Hilel will focus on laying the groundwork for a future where cutting-edge intelligent solutions are delivered to assist organisations for intelligent automation and digital transformation. He plans to build PROVEN Consult as strong customer-oriented organisation fostering innovation forging strong collaborations.

A financial specialist, Mohammed Alhanin, has over 18 years of experience in a variety of industries and projects, including restructuring, equity and debt financing, IPOs, rights offerings to the Saudi Stock Exchange, mergers and acquisitions, and feasibility studies. As Group CFO, he will support PROVEN Arabia's various group entities to help develop group-level strategies and drive profitable growth.

As a product manager at PROVEN Solution for the past three years, Pavel Makarevich has contributed to the conception and development of numerous products and brands for virtual reality, robotics, chatbots, and document understanding. Makarevich's new position as vice president will see him concentrating on strategy and bringing the company's strengths in product, design, engineering, marketing, and sales together. Additionally, he will actively participate in the development of novel concepts and the launch of new product and services.

“At PROVEN Arabia, we strive to provide products and services that meets the market's appetite for innovation and originality," said Zaid Al Mashari, CEO at PROVEN Arabia. “Any development plan's success depends on the team's commitment to placing people first in all of its efforts to expand. The addition of Hilel, Mohammed, and Pavel to the leadership team will be pivotal towards the growth for the entire group. Hilel has a strong sense of leadership, a focus on the client, and business savvy that can advance the organisation. Mohammed's extensive financial management skills will be an asset for PROVEN Arabia in achieving the crucial financial planning and stability required for the ambitious growth we anticipate, and Pavel's expertise in product design and management will open up exciting possibilities for developing more inventive products and services for future needs."

“Our goal is to achieve sustainable organic growth, and we are dedicated to fostering continual progression and leave a lasting impression in the market with superior solutions that meet our customers’ evolving needs, at the same time make notable contribution to the country’s overall progress and success," Zaid Al Mashari concluded.

For further information, please visit https://provenarabia.com/.