Priyamani visits Kanz Jewels for a luxurious shopping experience

Kanz Jewels, a name synonymous with timeless elegance and exquisite craftsmanship, recently played host to the celebrated actress Priyamani, renowned for her stellar performance in The Family Man.

As one of the most iconic jewellery destinations in the UAE, Kanz Jewels continues to be a favoured choice among celebrities and jewellery enthusiasts alike. During her visit, Priyamani had the opportunity to explore Kanz Jewels’ latest collections, marveling at the intricate craftsmanship and breathtaking designs that embody the brand’s rich legacy.

Expressing her admiration, she remarked: “Kanz Jewels is truly a treasure trove of exquisite jewellery. The variety and elegance of their designs are truly remarkable.” Speaking about the actress’s visit, Anil Dhanak, managing director of Kanz Jewels, shared his delight: "It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Priyamani to Kanz Jewels. Her appreciation of our craftsmanship reflects the passion and creativity we pour into every piece. We take great pride in being a trusted name, not just for our loyal clientele but also for esteemed celebrities."