Positive Properties celebrates Annual Awards in unique fashion

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 3:09 PM

In a departure from tradition, Positive Properties, under the leadership of its CEO Samir Jamaludeen Raihana, is revolutionising the concept of recognition within the real estate industry.

With a focus on honouring not just sales achievements but also professionalism, innovation, and dedication, Positive Properties hosted its Annual Awards ceremony in a unique fashion. Samir Jamaludeen Raihana expressed gratitude towards the unsung heroes behind the company's success – the families of its staff members. Unlike previous years, this year's ceremony extended a warm welcome to the family members of the Positive Properties team, acknowledging their unwavering support and sacrifices.

"I believe that we as real estate agents are successful because of the strong support we get from our families. Working late, un-answered phone calls from home, frustration because the deal did not happen, working on weekends… these are all normal for us in real estate. We are successful because we have understanding families, be it our spouse or our parents. So, when we are celebrating our success, we want to acknowledge and thank family members who stood by us and believed in what we do. So, it justifies even being awarded by spouses or parents."

At Positive Properties, the ethos is rooted in fostering a culture of confidence, innovation, and camaraderie. Employees are encouraged to embrace disruption, explore new ideas, and boldly confront challenges head-on. The company empowers its team members to determine their own earning potential, reflecting a commitment to individual growth and success. Beyond accolades and sales figures, Positive Properties prides itself on being a tight-knit family dedicated to delivering unparalleled service to its clients. Whether catering to off-plan developments, secondary sales, or rental needs, the company's vision revolves around providing seamless, tailored solutions with a focus on transparency and best practices.

For inquiries, Positive Properties can be contacted at 04-2448182 or via email at info@positiveproperties.ae.