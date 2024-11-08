Pioneering agritech innovation set to take place in Dubai next week

Anas Jawed, chair of AgriNext Awards, Conference & Expo.

The AgriNext Conference 2024 will take place in Dubai on November 13-14 at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, bringing together top agritech leaders and innovators from across the globe. Sponsored by Aliyah Rizq Holdings Pte Ltd, AgriNext 2024 aims to showcase transformative solutions that bridge agricultural tradition with advanced technology, addressing some of the industry’s most pressing challenges.

“AgriNext is where agriculture meets tomorrow. This platform empowers us to embrace both tradition and technology, creating opportunities that are crucial for a sustainable future in agriculture,” said Anas Jawed, chair of AgriNext Awards, Conference & Expo.

With over 500 industry professionals expected, AgriNext Conference is the event of the year for CEOs, founders, investors, agricultural service providers, and policymakers. The conference’s agenda includes keynote sessions on global industry trends, panel discussions on sustainable and climate-smart agriculture, and live demonstrations showcasing the latest in vertical farming, robotics, and AI-driven crop management.

Conference Highlights

> Visionary keynotes exploring agriculture’s future and the transformative power of technology.

> Engaging panel discussions focused on sustainable agriculture practices, climate resilience, and food security.

> Exhibitions and startup pitches where pioneering agritech solutions are highlighted, with AgriNext Awards honouring excellence across the sector.

> Awards ceremony recognising industry leaders for significant contributions to agricultural innovation.

Dedicated on-ground team Attendees will benefit from on-ground support by dedicated team members Wareesha Yaseen, Amir Uddin, Sarita Kanwar, and Fareed Yaseen, ensuring an engaging and seamless experience. Organised by Next Business Media Known for hosting impactful global conferences, Next Business Media is committed to connecting industry leaders and fostering innovation. Join Us in Dubai

AgriNext 2024 offers a premier platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and growth. Be part of AgriTech’s evolution. For more information, visit agrinextcon.com.