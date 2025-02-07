PIOCCI honours Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardee Ramesh Ramakrishnan

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA), India’s highest civilian honour for overseas Indians, was conferred upon Ramesh Ramakrishnan, chairperson of Transworld Group and a distinguished board member of the PIOCCI, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the Indian diaspora. The prestigious award was presented by the President of India for the year 2025, celebrating his remarkable achievements in business and community service. In 2023, Siddharth Balachandran, another PIOCCI board member, CEO of Buimerc Corporation Ltd, was honoured with the PBSA for his contributions to the Indian diaspora.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, the PIOCCI, in collaboration with FOI Events, organised a grand felicitation ceremony on February 1, 2025, at India Club, Dubai. The event brought together esteemed members of the business community, including Ramesh Ramakrishnan’s family, and distinguished leaders from PIOCCI, such as N Mohan and S. Venkatesh, among others.