Physioveda Medical Center unveils comprehensive physiotherapy programme for back pain relief

In response to the growing prevalence of back pain across all age groups, Physioveda Medical Center, a leading provider of physiotherapy and rehabilitation services, has launched its advanced back pain treatment programme. Designed to tackle one of the most common health complaints of the modern age, the programme offers a holistic and personalised approach to long-term back pain relief.

As sedentary lifestyles, poor posture, and increased screen time become more widespread, back pain has evolved into a global health issue, with an estimated 80 per cent of adults experiencing it at some point in their lives. Physioveda Medical Center aims to address this issue with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and evidence-based treatment protocols.

Back pain is currently the leading cause of disability worldwide, impacting millions of lives. Speaking about the importance of timely treatment, Amit Saraswat, founder and CEO of Physioveda Medical Center, stressed the need for early intervention. "Back pain is often dismissed as a minor inconvenience, but without proper treatment, it can escalate into chronic conditions that are much more difficult to manage. Our programme emphasises early diagnosis, tailored therapies, and preventive care to provide lasting relief and improve quality of life for our patients," said Saraswat.

Comprehensive physiotherapy solutions for back pain

Physioveda Medical Center’s back pain treatment programme adopts a multi-faceted approach, combining evidence-based physiotherapy techniques with modern rehabilitation tools to deliver results. Each treatment plan is tailored to the individual, addressing the root cause of the pain rather than just the symptoms.

Key features of the programme include:

Detailed assessment and diagnosis

The first step in the Back Pain Treatment Program is a thorough evaluation of the patient's medical history, posture, and mobility. Using advanced diagnostic techniques, including posture analysis and functional movement assessments, Physioveda’s experts pinpoint the underlying causes of the pain.

Saraswat explains: "Our approach begins with a detailed understanding of what’s causing the back pain. This can vary from muscle imbalances, poor posture, or even conditions like herniated discs or sciatica. The personalized care plan we develop for each patient ensures targeted, effective treatment."

Manual therapy and spinal mobilisation

One of the cornerstones of Physioveda’s back pain treatment is manual therapy, including soft tissue mobilisation and spinal manipulation techniques. These hands-on treatments help reduce muscle tension, improve spinal alignment, and enhance blood flow to the affected areas, facilitating the healing process.

Physioveda’s physiotherapists are trained in the latest manual therapy techniques, ensuring that patients receive the most effective care possible. This therapy is especially beneficial for patients with conditions such as muscle strains, ligament sprains, or disc issues.

Corrective exercises and strengthening programmes Exercise is a key component of back pain recovery. Physioveda's therapists design personalised exercise programmes that focus on strengthening the core, improving flexibility, and correcting posture. These exercises help patients build resilience in their back muscles, ensuring long-term stability and reduced risk of re-injury. The goal is not only to alleviate current pain but also to empower patients with the knowledge and tools to prevent future episodes. Through guided sessions, patients learn proper movement patterns and exercises they can incorporate into their daily routine. According to Saraswat: "Core strength and flexibility play a critical role in supporting the spine. Weak or imbalanced muscles can cause strain on the back, leading to chronic pain. Our tailored exercise programmes focus on restoring balance and strength to the muscles that support the spine." Posture and ergonomics education In today’s digital age, poor posture has become a leading contributor to back pain. Long hours spent sitting at desks, looking down at screens, and using improper seating arrangements all contribute to the gradual onset of discomfort. Physioveda Medical Center places a strong emphasis on posture education and ergonomic corrections. Patients are taught how to maintain proper posture during their daily activities, whether they are sitting, standing, or lifting. Additionally, the center offers ergonomic assessments and recommendations for workplace setups, ensuring that patients can maintain a healthy posture even during long hours at work. Physioveda Medical Center is committed to delivering world-class physiotherapy care to its patients. With a team of highly trained professionals, state-of-the-art facilities, and a patient-centric approach, the centre has earned a reputation for excellence in pain management and rehabilitation.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://physioveda.ae/