Phoenix Artists: A new digital pathway to stardom, launches in the entertainment sector

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 2:41 PM

The entertainment world has changed with the launch of "Phoenixx Artists," an exciting new online platform. Created by famous Bollywood directors Gaurang Doshi and Niti Agarwal from TTF Productions, it's a place where both new and experienced talents can shine. The launch event was at The Theatre and caught the attention of many people. Phoenixx Artists wants to make it easier for people to become stars in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Follow us on







Phoenix Artists as a platform eliminates traditional barriers for artists, offering a direct route to recognition and success. Features such as video exploration, social engagement, and a unique financial model empower users to build their brand and engage with a supportive community.

Led by visionaries like Gaurang Doshi, Niti Agarwal, and Gaurav Rai, along with the expertise of Maisha Infotech, Phoenix Artists promises to redefine entertainment industry standards. The launch event, attended by luminaries from the UAE and India, underscored industry support for this transformative venture, with figures like Abbas-Mustan lending their acclaim. Doshi envisions a future where talent is the sole determinant of success, emphasising the platform's mission to democratize entertainment opportunities. Niti Agarwal echoes this sentiment, highlighting Phoenixx Artists' role as a comprehensive ecosystem nurturing talent. With its user-friendly features and smart ideas, Phoenix Artists is making big waves in entertainment.



For further details, visit: https://www.phoenixxartists.com/