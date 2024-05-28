Philippine culinary delights: A gastronomic adventure

Image Resource: en.wikipedia.org

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 3:49 PM

When travelling to a new place, one of the first things that everyone wants to experience is the food. Additionally, when visiting the Philippines, it is imperative to sample the native cuisine. You will surely appreciate taking in the diverse and abundant cuisine and traditions of the Philippines.

Follow us on







Filipino food is a gourmet adventure unto itself, with influences from Indian, Malay, Chinese, and Spanish, cuisines. You can experience Philippine local commerce while travelling on Cebu Pacific Airlines.

Adobo

Simmering chicken in a mixture of vinegar and soy sauce, seasoned with a generous amount of black pepper and smashed garlic, is the unofficial national dish of the Philippines. Since it was later given a Spanish name, adobo remains one of the few meals in the region with native origins. This delicious meal is the epitome of Filipino cuisine and pairs perfectly with rice. In the Philippines, adobo is prepared differently by each household, which implies the flavour may vary slightly from place to location.

Lumpia

Would you want to try some Filipino food for lunch? Consider Lumpia. This is a delicious deep-fried spring roll that has Chinese culinary influences. The roll is stuffed with a mixture of chopped veggies and minced beef. You'll never have a better lunch than this one when you serve it with the right sauces. This dish is typical Filipino, and you will never look at spring rolls the same way again. It is very important to Philippine food and culture.

Inasal

Are you a roast chicken lover? If so, you're in for a real treat! You won't taste something similar to Inasal because the food has been developed by the Visayan Islanders. The chicken is coated in a blend of ginger, lemongrass, and calamansi juice before being cooked over fire and covered with annatto oil. One should not miss Inasal, a Filipino delicacy that is typically served with rice, soy sauce dip, and sometimes liquefied chicken fat.

Pancit

Another mouth-watering dish from the Philippines that has been affected by Chinese cuisine is pancit. Noodles are combined with any veggie or meat that you choose to add to this easy recipe. The name pantit is derived from the Hokkien phrase "pian e sit," which translates to "something conveniently cooked." Despite its simplicity, it is quite flavorful, and you will enjoy every bite. Sinigang Sinigang is a typical sour and savoury dish from the Philippines that is often associated with tamarind. The meal is a stew consisting of fish sauce, tomatoes, onions, ginger, eggplant, and spinach. You can use fish or shrimp, depending on the type of meat you choose to use in the recipe. Whichever you select, the end product is always a delicious stew that can be enjoyed as a soup on its own or served over rice. Cassava Cake Nothing compares to the well-known cassava cake when it comes to classic Filipino desserts. Coconut milk and freshly grated cassava flour are used to make the Pinoy treat. Because it is customarily baked over embers, the cake has a flavour unlike that found in regular cakes. The wonderful thing about cassava is that its numerous health benefits mean you may indulge in it without feeling bad about it. Arroz Caldo

If you're looking for a well-known dish from the Philippines, arroz caldo, which has Chinese and Spanish elements, is a fantastic option. This delicious dish's name simply means "rice soup" in English. Arroz caldo, a mixture of rice and chicken simmered in broth with chives, ginger, and sometimes saffron, is similar to Vietnamese congee. Nothing compares to a bowl of delectable arroz caldo, a food that soothes your stomach and provides health advantages.