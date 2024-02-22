Peps Wall introduces the first augmented reality wallpaper tool in Dubai and UAE

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 3:41 PM

Peps Wall is on a mission to reinvent the online wallpaper and mural experience in Dubai & UAE by introducing the first Wallpaper & Mural Augmented Reality visualization tool in the region.

This is the first use in Dubai and the region of AI and augmented reality technology in the wallpaper sector. Imagine stepping into a room in your new apartment or house, eager to transform your walls with beautiful wallpaper and wallcoverings. Whether creating a cosy living room, designing a relaxing bedroom or a dream kids’ room for the little one, finding the right wallpaper can be overwhelming.

While engaging with its clients and interior designers to understand their needs and develop the best possible client experience, the Peps Wall team realised the need for a visualization tool to see quickly how the wallpaper would render on a wall, making the choice easier.

Client happiness being at the core of the Peps Wall proposition (with the 100 per cent happy customer guarantee and 4.9 service rating), the team engaged in developing the first Augmented Reality tool in the region. After two years of development and constant testing with its clients, the new Wallpaper Augmented Reality tool is finally launching online this week in Dubai & UAE. With a simple snapshot of your wall, you can instantly preview various wallpapers and mural designs, eliminating the uncertainty of how they will appear.

The introduction of this tool is in line with the UAE’s objective to position itself as a global hub for artificial intelligence.

Peps Wall is simply the best way to buy wallpaper online in Dubai, without hassle and from the comfort of your home. Working with globally recognised designers, they have developed curated wallpaper collections for bedrooms, living rooms, kids’ rooms and nurseries.

The team at Peps Wall also realized the hassle of getting quality wallpaper in Dubai (with no product guarantee and the hassle of getting measurements done). Exchanging closely with its clients, the Peps Wal team worked a on new online journey to get wallpaper installed in Dubai from the comfort of your home.

They put in place the possibility of book a free visit. A Peps Wall consultant can come to take measurements of your walls and show samples. Once your choice is made, the installation is scheduled within 3 to 7 days.

Finally, to cater for every taste, Peps Wall has developed a curated collection of over 500 exclusive wallpaper and wallcoverings for bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, kids’ rooms and nurseries. From playful safari/jungle themes, princess themes or world maps for kids to sophisticated or natural patterns for the bedroom and the living room). Peps Wall also proposes a bespoke custom wallpaper solution, so the client can design its dream wall. This is also an important part of the interior design programme in Dubai offered in Dubai.

With 5,000+ satisfied clients and 80,000 sqm of wallpaper installed to date, Peps Wall is the premier online wallpaper service in Dubai and UAE.

Finally, Dubai and the UAE are firmly engaged in their sustainability journey. Quality and sustainability are also critical for clients in UAE (even more so when installed in nurseries or kids' and children’s rooms). The Peps Wall team is putting quality at the core of their operations. The commitment to excellence is evident in the use of premium textured wallpapers certified in Europe (OEKO Tex) and the US (Gold GreenGuard). Plus, Peps Wall is the only Dubai-based online wallpaper company offering a one-year guarantee on all products.

With their innovative approach, Peps Wall is redefining the wallpaper experience in Dubai. Your dream home is just a few clicks away. All of it from the comfort of your home.

Get now high-quality wallpapers & wallcoverings online in Dubai, from the comfort of your home and without hassle. To learn more, visit https://peps-wall.ae/