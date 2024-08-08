Pentagon Games secures $6M seed funding to revolutionise the gaming industry with AR, VR, and AI-Powered Web3 experiences

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 12:39 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 12:54 PM

Pentagon Games, a pioneering zkEVM Web3 AI-based game publisher, is on a mission to transform the gaming industry by leveraging advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence to create immersive experiences that go beyond traditional gameplay.

By utilizing Web3 infrastructure, Pentagon Games establishes GameFi feedback loops with immersive technology integrations into well-designed gaming ecosystems. This approach is designed to provide gamers with unique and enriching experiences.

Funding and backers

Pentagon Games has received substantial backing from top-tier venture capital firms, including Animoca Brands, Binance Labs, Hyperedge, NFX, Polygon, Republic, Spartan, Tess Ventures, and Yield Guild Games.

Emma Liu, CEO of Pentagon Games, said: “We are excited to lead the charge in the next generation of gaming. Our goal is to create immersive, interactive experiences that redefine what it means to play a game. We are building a platform where gamers can engage with game content in unique ways and be rewarded for their participation. As the demand for unique virtual experiences and digital entities grow, more gamers will seek out platforms that offer these cutting-edge features.” Spartan's VC said: “From our initial conversations with Pentagon Games, we were impressed by their innovative approach to combining AR, VR, and AI with Web3 technologies. Their commitment to creating immersive and enriching gaming experiences is inspiring. We are excited to back such a forward-thinking team to help accomplish their goals and visions. We welcome other investors to join us in supporting Pentagon Games on this exciting journey.” One of the standout achievements of the Pentagon Games this year has been their triumph at the prestigious Pegasus Startup World Cup Competition held during the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai. The team’s next stop is San Francisco, where they’ll step onto the global stage and compete in the Grand Finale against other top-tier startups from around the world.

This marquee event attracts thousands of innovators and enthusiasts annually, making it a prime venue for showcasing cutting-edge technology and visionary projects. Pentagon Games' triumph at this event is a testament to their revolutionary approach to integrating blockchain, AI, and metaverse technologies into the gaming industry.