Pearson unveils tool to improve hiring and upskilling with precise English language benchmarks

Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s lifelong learning company, introduces GSE Job Profiles, a first-of-its-kind tool that enables HR professionals to make smarter, data-driven hiring and training decisions. GSE job profiles provides accurate English language proficiency benchmarks for nearly 1,400 job roles, integrating insights from Pearson’s Global Scale of English (GSE) framework and Faethm by Pearson.

As English becomes more crucial than ever in the global workforce, 85 per cent of employees consider it essential to their role, and 90 per cent seek language training from their employer. However, determining the specific level of English proficiency required for different roles has often been unclear—until now.

GSE job profiles enables businesses to set clear language requirements for roles, benchmark candidates accurately, and identify language skills gaps. This helps streamline hiring processes, improve upskilling strategies, and build a workforce that’s prepared for the future.

Giovanni Giovannelli, president of Pearson’s English Language Learning division, commented: "In today’s interconnected world, language proficiency isn’t just a skill—it’s essential for any business operating globally. GSE Job Profiles enables HR leaders to integrate English skills into their talent strategy, enhancing their competitive edge through teams equipped for a complex, international market."

Key benefits of GSE job profiles for HR: The GSE Job Profiles tool, developed with 30 years of language expertise and validated by experts from various industries, offers actionable insights for HR professionals to: Set accurate language benchmarks: Establish clear English proficiency requirements for specific roles.

Improve recruitment: Reduce time-to-hire and improve candidate quality by matching candidates' English language skills with job requirements.

Enhance employee performance and retention: Employees working for a company that offers language training are more than twice as likely to say they are satisfied with their job, than those not offered language training, according to Pearson’s 2024 report: How English empowers your tomorrow. Tailored language training not only helps improve in-role performance, but also leads to greater job satisfaction and lower turnover.

