Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East opens tomorrow

Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 11:53 AM Last updated: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 12:01 PM

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East will return for their largest-ever edition. Taking place from November 12 to 23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the co-located events are expected to attract over 10,000 visitors from more than 100 countries.

The largest international trade event for paper, stationery, arts and crafts, office supplies, and school products, Paperworld Middle East, provides a platform for the global paper trade in the region and will feature country pavilions from India, Germany, China, Hong Kong, Turkey, and Jordan.

Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East complements the profile of Paperworld Middle East with four product categories which include gifting, leather finished goods, lifestyle and baby and kids products from exhibitors from 20 countries. The co-located events will host over 490 exhibitors across four halls. Both events have grown by 50 per cent from last year, following record attendance numbers in 2022.

The inaugural Paperworld Middle East Awards will take place on the first day of the event, celebrating excellence and innovation in the stationery, office supplies and paper product industry. The prestigious ceremony will present ten categories including ‘Stationery Product of the Year’, ‘Best Eco-friendly Product of the Year’ and the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.

Knowledge sharing platform the Hub Forum will return for another year, providing the latest updates from an ever-evolving industry through a full programme of impactful sessions, connecting experts, thought leaders and key players in the paper, stationery, office supply and gift sectors.

The highly popular Artistry Workshops will return, welcoming artists, art school faculty and enthusiasts to explore a diverse range of creative skills, while the opening day of Paperworld Middle East will feature 'Signature Canvas' where three well-known artists work together to create a distinctive piece of art to be donated to a local charity in Dubai.

