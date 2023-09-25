Pakistan’s $40 billion housing investment potential highlighted at Cityscape Global

More than 1,400 members and their families witness this joyous event and celebrations
Shafiq Akbar backs his blueprint dubbed 'Vision 2047' with his successful venture of the past seven years which include artificial intelligence, blockchain and satellite technologies
With 70 per cent of overseas Pakistanis channeling their remittances into the property and contributing $12 billion annually there's no denying the sector's centrality to Pakistan's economy – Shafiq Akbar, CEO, Imarat Group, said recently at Public Private Partnership Forum set up at Cityscape Global.
After the group's successful expansion into the GCC with an office in the UAE, Imarat Group, a renowned real estate conglomerate based in Islamabad, witnessed its CEO, Shafiq Akbar, presenting a strong high investment potential case at the bustling Cityscape Riyadh. His presentation was a lot more than merely a corporate vision. He not only identified critical problems surrounding Pakistan’s economy, but offered a roadmap for economic revival, growth, and stability. This holistic solution encompasses a thorough policy framework and robust digital infrastructure to harness Pakistan's latent potential.
Shafiq backs his blueprint dubbed 'Vision 2047' with his successful venture of the past seven years which include artificial intelligence, blockchain and satellite technologies, consequently resulting in the rise of his group. His vision was backed by the comprehensive ecosystem put in place by Imarat which comprises Pakistan’s largest estate industry network — Agency21, Graana.com, and PropSure Digital Solutions among other ventures.
With a fully digitised record of all 4.5 million land parcels in Pakistan and in-depth research on the nation's 41 economic drivers, Imarat’s 'Vision 2047' provides a tailored strategy to harness the potential.
"An astounding 70 million of Pakistan’s population is between the age of 15 and 29, a figure surpassing the entire population of the UK", remarked Shafiq during his address at Cityscape and added: “The youth embark on the journey of family life and in need of new homes. Translated into financials, this represents a potential investment of $40 billion annually in housing, summing up to an incredible $3-4 trillion in the next 20 years.
While praising Saudi Arabia, Shafiq stated: “The real estate model that the Kingdom has adopted lays the foundation for the transformation of its economy. He expressed the aspiration to emulate this model in Pakistan, charting a course for sustainable economic growth."
More than 1,400 members and their families witness this joyous event and celebrations
Students from the UAE put forth an extraordinary performance and clinched the third prize for the Network Track; Winning student teams to compete at the global finals of the Huawei ICT Competition in China in May 2024
The new facility further strengthens UAB’s balance sheet by enhancing its ability to support its clients as well as its own strategic growth goals
This guide is designed to unravel the complexities of applying, enrolling, and thriving in an American MBA program from an Indian perspective
Vatesh's leadership is a beacon of hope and guidance in the rapidly changing field of software development
The WiN Middle East Chapter aims to promote gender diversity and inclusion within the nuclear energy sector
As medical technology advances, interventional cardiologists in Dubai are now equipped with more and more minimally invasive catheter-based tools to help treat complex heart diseases that otherwise would of needed major heart surgery
The partnership will see Seed Group's extensive regional expertise merge with PMY's innovative solutions, creating a powerful synergy for transformative ventures