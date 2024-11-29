Pakistanis in Dubai (PID) hosts Successful Business Summit 2024

The Pakistanis in Dubai (PID) community proudly hosted the highly anticipated PID Business Summit 2024 at the prestigious Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel. This landmark event brought together over 200,000 members, including leading business leaders and innovators from the UAE and Pakistan, reaffirming PID’s role as a vital platform for fostering collaboration and growth within the Pakistani community.

A key highlight of the summit was the signing of a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PID and the Pakistan Business Council Sharjah. This agreement underscores a commitment to enhance support, empower businesses, and drive collective progress within the Pakistani diaspora.

The summit featured a dynamic lineup of keynote speeches and insightful panel discussions, led by industry experts who explored critical topics such as sustainability, economic growth, and community development. Esteemed contributors included: Arshad Mehmood Ghulam Ali, Abu Ali Contracting Group; Asma Usman, Etihad Town; Shahid Nadeem, Zone Delivery Group; Iftikhar Hamdani, Bahi Palace Hotel and Roman Qadir, Ingenious Digital Marketing

Over 200 businesses participated, creating an unparalleled platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. The event concluded with an awards ceremony recognising outstanding contributions to the community. In his remarks, Nasir Bangash, founder of PID, expressed pride in the summit’s success: "This summit is a testament to the strength, resilience, and potential of our community. By coming together, we can achieve remarkable milestones and contribute significantly to both the UAE and Pakistan’s economies." Recognised by Meta for its impactful initiatives, PID is the largest Pakistani social media community in the GCC, with over 200,000 members. The group is dedicated to supporting overseas Pakistanis through a range of events, networking opportunities, and empowerment programs, contributing meaningfully to the UAE economy.

The PID Business Summit 2024 not only celebrated the accomplishments of the Pakistani diaspora but also laid a strong foundation for future collaborations, innovation, and growth.