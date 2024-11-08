Outsized launches Perks to empower independent talent community development

Azeem Zainulbhai, co-founder and chief product officer at Outsized

Independent talent often face challenges in finding the right tools and resources to manage their day-to-day business needs efficiently. Research conducted with Outsized’s top 100 most engaged independent professionals revealed that they spent hours researching and testing tools to support their work, leading to inefficiencies in their workflow and lost productivity. Addressing this gap, Outsized, the leading on-demand talent platform in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Australia, has launched Perks, a comprehensive new feature/product designed to streamline the process for flexible talent. PwC reports that 61 per cent of professionals in the Middle East believe they need to learn new tools and technologies to succeed in their roles. Without access to curated, high-quality resources, many independents are left sifting through an overwhelming array of options, frequently encountering tools that don’t fully meet their needs. Perks offers a one-stop hub for this problem by providing a curated selection of best-in-class tools, resources, templates, guides and services that have been rigorously vetted to ensure they meet the highest standards across industries.

Having an entrepreneurial mindset, project-based talent needs to continuously adapt to client demands and manage multiple aspects of their business. Perks offers best-in-class resources and recommendations across growth and upskilling, financial management, admin solutions, and impact opportunities. By providing a curated selection of top-tier budget-friendly tools, Perks helps independent professionals streamline operations, manage finances, continuously upskill to stay competitive in their fields, and even give back to the community during project downtimes. The platform ensures professionals can access a constantly updated and trusted resource hub designed to help them succeed.

Azeem Zainulbhai, co-founder and chief product officer at Outsized, commented: “At Outsized, our vision has always been to serve both the on-demand talent community and our clients fairly. As agile workforce models continue to grow in popularity, we recognise the increasing demand for reliable, high-quality tools and resources to support the independent community.

Perks was born out of direct feedback from our community—independents wanted efficient tools at their fingertips, without the hassle of endless research and trial and error. To address this, we conducted thorough research to identify the best resources available and curated them into a comprehensive offering. With Perks, we’re giving everything they need to thrive, all in one place. This launch marks a significant step in making the independent professional journey smoother, more efficient, and ultimately more rewarding."

All flexible talent, regardless of whether they are part of Outsized, can access Perks recommendations. The platform continuously adapts to their evolving needs based on market trends, ensuring they have the practical, actionable tools to excel in their careers.

Through Perks, independent professionals can access a range of resources to enhance their careers:

· Learning programmes can be utilised to advance their skills through training courses from building a standout LinkedIn profile to developing personal branding strategies. · Financial management tools can manage budgets, track expenses, plan for taxes, optimize income streams, and access insurance options. · Admin solutions streamline daily tasks such as resume creation, invoicing, lead generation, time management, and social media management. · Volunteering Opportunities allow independents to engage in meaningful impact work by providing advisory services and operational support to non-profits. · Additionally, Perks includes ready-to-use templates, exclusive partner recommendations, and a curated selection of apps to support every aspect of independent work.

Perks offers independent professionals the flexibility they need to stay competitive and focus on delivering value to their clients. This is part of Outsized's ongoing commitment to supporting skilled workers to succeed holistically in their careers beyond offering high-quality project opportunities. The on-demand talent platform continues to solidify its position as a game-changer in the gig working ecosystem, empowering professionals to grow their careers, make a meaningful impact, and work smarter, not harder. To explore all the tools and resources available through Perks, visit outsized.com/perk