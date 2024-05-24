Opening Soon: Union Coop announces completion of Silicon Oasis Center

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 10:33 AM

Union Coop has announced the completion of its new commercial center in the Silicon Oasis area, with the grand opening set to take place soon. This new addition is part of Union Coop's ongoing expansion and outreach plans, aimed at providing the community with a complete shopping experience.

During the initial inspection by Union Coop's management, it was confirmed that the new center will soon be operational, enhancing the strategic stock levels and introducing new shopping formats. This center is expected to meet the growing consumer demand in Dubai and further expand Union Coop's network across additional areas in the emirate.

Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, stated that the organisation is committed to offering a unique shopping experience to all community segments, ensuring the highest quality products at competitive prices. He emphasised that the completion of the new center in Silicon Oasis aligns with Union Coop's strategic goals of expansion and growth, benefiting shareholders, shoppers, and customers alike. Al Hashemi highlighted the strategic location of the new center, which serves the residents of Silicon Oasis and surrounding areas. Union Coop's expansion plans focus on covering new areas with adequate infrastructure and population density to enhance the cooperative's reach and meet essential needs.

The new center is a comprehensive community mall featuring a hypermarket, mosque, and various retail shops (service-oriented, entertainment, clinics, and restaurants), located directly on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The structure comprises a basement, partial basement, ground floor, and first floor, along with a mosque with a ground floor and service building.

The commercial center spans a total built-up area of 265,537 sq ft., with the hypermarket occupying 55,043.82 sq ft. on the first floor. It includes 44 retail shops spread across the basement, ground floor, and first floor, with a combined retail area of 32,090 sq ft. Additionally, the center provides 247 parking spaces across the basement and ground floors, offering direct access to the mall.