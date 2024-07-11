One-year-old plants a tree to mark his first birthday celebration
In honor of Vihaan Vikas' first birthday, a special project emphasising the importance of ‘Planting a Tree’ has been initiated. This endeavour goes beyond a simple birthday celebration; it aims to create a lasting impact on both the family and society.
The initiative is founded on the belief that nurturing Vihaan's natural curiosity and love for the outdoors from a young age is essential. This experience strengthens his bond with nature, which is crucial for his physical and mental growth. Additionally, the presence of plants creates a peaceful and harmonious environment, reducing tension and promoting relaxation.
Unlike material gifts, the blossoming of flowers and fruit brings a sense of accomplishment and joy. On July 1, Vihaan planted a Neem tree and a Peepal tree in Creek Park, Dubai, marking a memorable start to his journey of connecting with nature.
The family expresses immense gratitude to the Dubai Municipality team for their support and guidance, which enabled them to join a green initiative aimed at protecting the environment for future generations. Their assistance was invaluable in making this dream a reality.
This initiative presents a perfect opportunity to envision a greener Earth for future generations. The family hopes that this green initiative will send a positive message to society and contribute to overcoming the challenges of climate change.
Raising awareness of environmental issues and encouraging participation in green initiatives is vital, and this has been made possible by Dubai's visionary leadership.
The family plans to continue supporting Vihaan in planting trees and teaching him how to care for them at every stage of their growth.
Together, they embrace the mantra: 'Let's Plant the UAE'.