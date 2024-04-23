One Homes signs world famous ‘BCo.’ to collaborate on a new $35 million branded residential project

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 6:47 PM

In a groundbreaking move for luxury living in Islamabad, One Homes is excited to announce its latest collaboration with Bernardo Hair & Co. (BCO London) for its prestigious development, nestled in the serene Cedar Hills. This development is setting new benchmarks in luxury living, combining opulent amenities with breathtaking natural landscapes.

BCO London, located in the chic Marylebone area of London, is renowned for its exceptional beauty services and has become the salon of choice for celebrities and influencers worldwide. BCO’s London has a global footprint in New York, Miami, Santo Domingo, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait.

One Homes’ new development is more than just a residential project; it is Islamabad’s first-ever luxury service apartment designed to cater to the discerning tastes of overseas Pakistanis. The development boasts a tri-tower design, featuring five-star branded apartments that promise an intelligent investment and a privileged lifestyle. One Homes have built a robust reputation for operating in Pakistan with international best practices of integrity, innovation, and commitment. As a leading international real estate group, they have brought numerous leading global giants to Pakistan including Kobi Karp, WATG, Varabyeu Partners and Versace Ceramics, setting new standards in the market.

Residents can enjoy an array of elite amenities, including a steam area, sauna facilities, a padel court, an infinity pool, and exclusive in-house services such as a 24/7 concierge and a business centre. The addition of BCO will bring a new level of glamour and pampering, offering residents world-class beauty treatments without having to step outside their homes.

Aqib Shah, CCO of One Homes, commented: "We are thrilled to integrate BCO London into the luxury offerings at our new project. Their international acclaim and commitment to quality align perfectly with our vision of providing unparalleled living experiences in Pakistan. This partnership underscores our dedication to bringing global luxury standards to Islamabad."

Bernardo Vasconcelos, founder of BCO London, stated: "Our collaboration with One Homes is a significant milestone. We are excited to bring our unique beauty services to Islamabad and be part of a community that values exceptional living and wellness. This development will set a new standard for luxury not just in Pakistan but worldwide, and we are proud to contribute to this visionary project."

One Homes aims to revolutionise the luxury living landscape in Pakistan. The project’s strategic location on the main Murree Expressway, coupled with the upcoming infrastructure developments like the Bara Kahu Bypass, ensures that this project is not just an excellent living choice but also a sound investment opportunity.