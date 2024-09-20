One Development set to launch Dh2 billion project in City of Arabia

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 9:49 AM

The UAE’s real estate sector welcomes a distinguished new player with the establishment of One Development, a home-grown international boutique developer with offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Poised to elevate the country’s real estate industry standards, One Development is set to launch its flagship Dh2 billion project in Dubai’s City of Arabia, expected to become an iconic strategic development that will attract investors.

With a strong commitment to innovation, artificial intelligence integration, community and sustainability, One Development aims to deliver exceptional living spaces that harmoniously connect people and places, guided by a vision of crafting unique lifestyle experiences that reflect the aspirations of its exclusive clientele. The launch comes at a time when the UAE continues to witness an ever-increasing appetite from international investors seeking prime opportunities in the country's dynamic and resilient real estate market.

Ali Al Gebely, chairman of One Development who brings over 20 years’ experience across multiple sectors, said: "One Development embodies the inspiration of the UAE’s ambition and unique environment. With a well-defined vision for growth, our mission is to become a key major player in the real estate industry. We are committed to delivering customer-centric efficient development communities that align with the evolving market needs of the UAE. Through innovative AI prop-tech and relentless pursuit of perfection in liveability, we aim to create homes that reflect both our clients’ aspirations and the highest international standards." Strategically located at the heart of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road in City of Arabia, the project will be the UAE’s first residential community with groundbreaking AI integration. The project will not only redefine urban living but also set new standards for sustainability and technological innovation in the real estate sector.

One Development has an ethos of abiding by its four defining core values of integrity, innovation, empowerment and consumer-centricity. The company’s experienced team is dedicated to delivering excellence in every project, creating modern, sustainable communities where residents feel deeply connected to their surroundings.