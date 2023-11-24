Omoda User Conference strengthens user ecosystem construction and focuses on future technological advancement

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 11:47 AM

From October 15 to 18, OMODA & JAECOO hosted the 2023 OMODA&JAECOO International User Ecosystem Co-creation Conference, inviting user and media friend representatives from over 30 countries worldwide, including 10 media and KOLs from the UAE.

Users were undeniably the stars of this conference. With an immersive ecological product exhibition, a low-carbon ride involving thousands of global users, newly established directions in philanthropic collaborations witnessed by users, and multi-round, multi-scenario user test rides and drives, the vibrancy was palpable. At the user-themed conference on the 18, Omoda & Jaecoo created a stage for global user representatives to share their stories and life propositions intertwined with Omoda & Jaecoo.

The Tech Day at the Omoda & Jaecoo International User Ecosystem Co-creation Conference unveiled more uplifting news about technological advancements, showcasing several latest technological achievements.

Amidst the pivotal phase of automobile electrification and intelligence, Tech Day introduced the third-generation PHEV hybrid technology platform, achieving a perfect balance between robust performance and energy conservation. This platform is set to steer the trend of intelligent and green automotive future. In the realm of autonomous driving, Omoda unveiled several new technologies centered around the Robotaxi model, unlocking a new realm of intelligent mobility. In terms of intelligent interaction, Omoda demonstrated many cutting-edge black technologies, including AI large model on-boarding and the Car Enjoyment Metaverse.

For Omoda, technology has always been the lifeblood and the fundamental element in building excellent cars for users. With innovation touching the future, Omoda is committed to making the beautiful vision of mobility tangible and accessible to all.

As Omoda & Jaecoo CEO, Shawn Xu emphasised at the conference, “Omoda will not only make good cars for users but will also continuously transcend boundaries, committed to changing the relationship between cars and people. Through its brand power and creativity, it aims to empower those dreamy, talented users, becoming their intimate partner.”

This international user ecological co-creation conference is the practice of Omoda’s user-centred concept and the starting point of Omoda’s pioneering and joyful ecology. Aiming to create an all-scenario ecological experience for users, Omoda will keep pushing forward, building a global user ecology, and leading a beautiful future of mobility together with more users.

It is worth mentioning that Omoda & Jaecoo will be launched in the UAE in the first half of 2024. Based on its emphasis on the Middle East market, Omoda & Jaecoo will establish subsidiaries in the UAE to improve pre-sales and after-sales services as an OEM. This is also to better serve local consumers and inject strong confidence into consumers in the UAE.