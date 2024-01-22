OMODA hit record high in sales in 2023, with 13,677 vehicles sold in December

In December, OMODA export sales reached 13,677 units.

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 1:21 PM

The year 2023 was an extraordinary year for OMODA, marked by the sensational debut of the OMODA E5 at the global brand launch event in April, followed by the boundary-pushing expansion showcased at the user conference in October, and capped off with a multitude of global accolades at the end of the year. During the year, OMODA's new energy layout accelerated with the launch of its first pure electric model E5, completing the diversified product matrix, building a user ecosystem that highlights "more than cars," and venturing into new frontiers with its global presence.

With a firm strategic approach, OMODA excelled in the intensely competitive automotive market, achieving an impressive milestone of over 147,000 vehicles in cumulative export sales throughout 2023. In the last month of that year, the export sales reached 13,677 units, representing a month-on-month growth of 12.6 per cent – a reflection of the brand's strength as a rising player in the crossover SUV segment.

The year 2023 was a year that bore witness to OMODA's outstanding achievements. In the '2023 China Initial Quality StudySM (IQS)' report published by the globally renowned research and consulting firm J.D. Power, OMODA emerged as the top performer in terms of initial quality. It took home the crown for the 'Best Test-Drive SUV' title at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show 2023. Furthermore, OMODA received a series of prestigious accolades in Malaysia, including the Star Media Group 'Best Mid-Size Crossover/SUV' award, the Carlist x Wapcar COTY 2023 Awards Editor's Choice award for the 'Best 5-seater SUV', and the 19th Malaysia Car of the Year Awards 2023 for "Outstanding Warrant."

User recognition, media acclaim, and industry endorsements converge to create moments of glory that illuminate the brand.

At the "Global User Ecosystem Co-creation Conference" in October, OMODA user representatives from over 30 countries and regions around the world gathered to get a full taste of OMODA's brand appeal. Starting from the conference, OMODA goes beyond boundaries and joins hands with users worldwide to follow a path of co-creation and shared experiences, building an ecosystem that features "more than cars" and leading the young generation into a new LOHAS paradigm.

OMODA achieved remarkable success in the global market in 2023, thanks to its constant efforts and the empowerment of its global strategy. For 2024, OMODA is poised to further improve its product matrix and foster a brand ecosystem in collaboration with global users.

In 2024, OMODA will enter the UAE market with OMODA C5 and OMODA E5, and will establish a subsidiary in the UAE to work with partners to provide more complete pre-sales and after-sales services to local residents in the UAE.With a renewed outlook, OMODA seeks to create new narratives and contribute more to the high-quality development of the global automotive market.

