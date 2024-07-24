E-Paper

Omnix International launches Conversational AI-as-a-Service

Omnix’s latest offering accelerates AI deployment, cuts costs, and enhances customer interaction across diverse sectors

Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International.
Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 4:39 PM

Omnix International, a leader in digital transformation and innovative technology solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its newest service, Conversational AI-as-a-Service. Part of Omnix's state-of-the-art hyper automation suite, this service simplifies the deployment of conversational AI for enterprises, significantly reducing both the time and cost traditionally associated with such implementations.

Conversational AI-as-a-Service from Omnix provides a pre-built, scalable solution that can be deployed in its own environment. This removes the burden on enterprises to set up infrastructure, procure licenses and software, and hire professional services, thus enabling the utilisation of conversational AI at a fraction of the usual cost and time. This versatile service can be implemented across various industries, including healthcare, insurance, retail, education, telecommunications, and the public sector.


"Our Conversational AI-as-a-Service is a game-changer for enterprises aiming to leverage AI technology without significant upfront investments. By offering a pre-built, scalable solution, we eliminate the complexities and high costs associated with AI infrastructure, making it accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes. Our solution is designed to streamline operations and enhance customer interactions,” said Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International.

Omnix places a high priority on security and customer data protection, leveraging local Microsoft Azure's robust security features and additional external security measures to ensure the highest level of data security and compliance with all regulatory requirements.


Omnix's offerings can integrate Microsoft Open AI to further enhance the capabilities of its conversational AI services. This integration will enable access to and utilisation of extensive datasets, providing accurate and contextually relevant responses similar to ChatGPT. This feature will be particularly valuable for enterprises aiming to streamline operations and improve customer interactions.

In today’s fast-paced world, the demand for efficient, human-like interaction with systems is rapidly increasing. Omnix’s new Conversational AI-as-a-Service sets a new industry standard, offering unparalleled convenience, cost savings, and efficiency.

For more information, visit https://omnix.com/.



