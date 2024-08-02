Omnicell unveils XT Amplify to lead improvements in medication management

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 11:53 AM

Omnicell, leader firm in transforming pharmacy care industry delivery model, has launched Omnicell XT Amplify, a multi-year innovation programme designed to offer dedicated, long-term benefits to healthcare providers who have already invested in its XT Automated Dispensing Cabinet Solutions.

Omnicell’s XT Amplify will enhance the value of existing XT technology and, in turn, ensuring XT Automated Dispensing Cabinets can continually benefit from new innovations and updates. This will enable providers to adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape and changing needs.

Francois Verdeaux, general manager and vice-president of Omnicell International, comments: “The need for innovative technology solutions that drive enhanced clinical and operational outcomes at the points of care, and within pharmacies, has never been greater. For instance, countries like UAE and Saudi Arabia are exemplary in adapting technology within their healthcare systems to meet these demands."

"Our XT Amplify programme will enable existing users of Omnicell’s XT dispensing technology to maximise the full potential of their investment, while also future proofing it. For those who are yet to invest, this latest solution provides strong and welcome assurance in the long-term benefits they will gain," he adds.