Omnicell unveils XT Amplify to lead improvements in medication management

The event attracted top brokers and VIP guests, offering them a preview of this luxury development on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah
Omnicell, leader firm in transforming pharmacy care industry delivery model, has launched Omnicell XT Amplify, a multi-year innovation programme designed to offer dedicated, long-term benefits to healthcare providers who have already invested in its XT Automated Dispensing Cabinet Solutions.
Omnicell’s XT Amplify will enhance the value of existing XT technology and, in turn, ensuring XT Automated Dispensing Cabinets can continually benefit from new innovations and updates. This will enable providers to adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape and changing needs.
Francois Verdeaux, general manager and vice-president of Omnicell International, comments: “The need for innovative technology solutions that drive enhanced clinical and operational outcomes at the points of care, and within pharmacies, has never been greater. For instance, countries like UAE and Saudi Arabia are exemplary in adapting technology within their healthcare systems to meet these demands."
"Our XT Amplify programme will enable existing users of Omnicell’s XT dispensing technology to maximise the full potential of their investment, while also future proofing it. For those who are yet to invest, this latest solution provides strong and welcome assurance in the long-term benefits they will gain," he adds.
Omnicell’s XT Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinets create a smarter, safer process for getting the right medication to the right patient. They are equipped with sensors and technology to monitor inventory, track expiration dates, and streamline medication management.
The XT Amplify programme enables the implementation of new, high-value, innovative hardware, software and services solutions to existing cabinet technology, through frequent and regular releases.The solutions within the XT Amplify programme are intended to enhance nursing efficiency, reduce medication errors and waste, and, ultimately, help healthcare providers achieve the desired outcomes outlined in the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy Framework.
Francois adds: “Omnicell is committed to addressing the key challenges affecting the sector by providing cutting-edge, innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency of medication management across healthcare systems globally. The ultimate goal is to ensure patient care comes first. XT Amplify is unique in how it enables all healthcare facilities, regardless of their current level of adoption and utilisation of Omnicell’s XT Automated Dispensing Cabinet Solutions. It addresses critical challenges today and provides the flexibility to adapt future challenges."
To learn more, visit www.omnicell.co.uk/resource-library/article/xt-amplify/
The event attracted top brokers and VIP guests, offering them a preview of this luxury development on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah
AAFS signs an SPA to purchase BFCGH reflecting the company’s ambitions to expand its geographic presence and service portfolio to achieve sustainable growth
Whether assisting first-time homebuyers or guiding seasoned investors, My Mortgage is committed to supporting clients at every stage of the home-buying journey
However, only 17 per cent exhibit high confidence in implementation
The significant milestone was marked by a heartwarming initiative in collaboration with Thumbay Hospital, Ajman
The promotion will run until August 4
As SMEs across the globe rebound from the challenges of the pandemic, the UAE has emerged as a prime destination for business growth and expansion
The TCL Studio event offered a thrilling glimpse into the future of home entertainment