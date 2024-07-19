Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 9:43 AM

Without the ability to measure times and distances that separate the winner from the runners-up, competition as we know it would be impossible. Without timing there would be no World or Olympic and Paralympic Games records.

Omega has unparalleled experience in sports timekeeping. In 1932, Omega pocket watch chronographs were already considered the most reliable instruments available for measur-ing world-class performance at sporting events. The brand’s reputation was such that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) asked it to supply all sports timing devices for use at the Olympic Games to be held that year in Los Angeles. Since then, Omega has continued to develop and deliver state-of-the-art sports timing and measurement technology used not only at the Olympic and Paralympic Games but at other leading athletic events as well.