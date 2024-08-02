Omega ambassador Léon Marchand sets two more Olympic records

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 10:48 AM

Omega is proud to announce that its esteemed ambassador, Léon Marchand, has added two more gold medals to his impressive collection at the Olympic Games. The French swimming sensation has once again showcased his unparalleled talent and determination by setting new Olympic records in both the Men’s 200m Butterfly and the Men’s 200m Breaststroke.

Marchand’s remarkable performance in the Men’s 200m Butterfly saw him achieve a record-breaking time of 1:51.21, surpassing all previous Olympic records. He continued to demonstrate his dominance in the pool with another stellar performance in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke, clocking in at 2:05.85, setting yet another Olympic record.

This outstanding achievement marks Léon Marchand’s third gold medal and third Olympic record of these Olympic Games, solidifying his position as one of the greatest swimmers of his generation. Omega, as the official timekeeper of the Olympics, is thrilled to celebrate this historic moment with its ambassador and looks forward to more incredible performances from him in the future.

Omega extends its heartfelt congratulations to Léon Marchand for his extraordinary accomplishments and his unwavering dedication to excellence in the sport of swimming.