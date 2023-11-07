O! Millionaire episode 77: A double dose of luck, doubling the grand prize
Are there any winners of the double infinite 88 million dirhams Grand Prize at the O! Millionaire lucky episode 77? Maradona graces the green stage to host the most-awaited greenest and grandest draw on Earth …
In a rare and exceptional turn of events, O! Millionaire Episode 77 unfolded as a remarkable draw, not your typical occurrence. This unique episode brought forth the doubled lucky number 7 and the infinite number 8, resulting in an astounding grand prize of Dh88 million. The excitement soared as these fortunate digits doubled the thrill for all the participants and viewers of O! Millionaire.
Halloween Special: Spooky celebrations at O! Millionaire
O! Millionaire celebrated Halloween in grand style by teaming up with Club Seven for a special event called 'Fright Night' on October 31. Attendees arrived adorned in their most creative and spine-chilling costumes, relishing a night filled with spine-tingling rewards. The highlight was the chance to claim a 100,000-dirham prize. Everyone present eagerly attempted to unlock the vault and seize the reward. Host Maradona Rebello engaged with attendees, asking about their dreams if they were to win Dh100 million, eliciting responses that ranged from acts of kindness to starting businesses and more.
Spotlight on Oasis Park: Pioneering a Carbon-Free UAE
In this episode, the Oasis Park feature showcased a compelling conversation with Ralph Martin, the founder of Oasis Park, and Wella Mañabo, a distinguished Top Woman CMO in 2023. The duo recently participated in the 4th Panel Discussion titled 'Integrating Stakeholder Alliances: Towards a Carbon-Free UAE' on October 30.
Ralph passionately shared Oasis Park's mission, emphasising the crucial role of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) and renewable energies in their journey toward a greener, carbon-free UAE. The vision of Oasis Park aligns harmoniously with the UAE's commitment to environmental sustainability, promising a brighter, eco-conscious future.
The seven winning numbers of Episode 77
The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform event offering enticing prizes on a weekly basis. It stands as the greenest draw globally, aiming to enhance lives and fulfill dreams for winners while contributing to the creation of Oasis Park - a cutting-edge, greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw occurs every Thursday at 8:00 pm in the UAE time zone (GST), hosted by the actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello. It has gained immense popularity among participants from diverse backgrounds due to the opportunity to engage in a global green initiative while having a chance to transform their lives.
The highlight of the episode is the Live Draw, where participants eagerly await the revelation of the winning numbers. On November 3, the 77th episode of O! Millionaire aired on YouTube and Facebook. The winning combination consisted of the numbers 1, 5, 10, 15, 18, 21, and 39. Matching all seven numbers signifies securing the colossal grand prize of Dh88 million, which, if doubled, could reach up to Dh166 million for the fortunate winners. The lucky Green Certificate ID is XTZM XHAU, corresponding to the Dh100,000 raffle draw prize.
Winning at O! Millionaire is attainable with a match requirement as low as three out of seven numbers. Winners can easily check their winnings by visiting https://omillionaire.com/wallet to view their balance, where prizes are automatically reflected.