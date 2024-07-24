NTT DATA unveils Ultralight Edge AI platform

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 4:01 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 4:08 PM

NTT DATA, a leading IT infrastructure and services company, unveiled its new Edge AI platform to accelerate IT/OT convergence by bringing AI processing to the edge. By processing data when and where it is generated and unifying diverse IoT devices, systems and data, this unique, fully managed solution enables real-time decisions, enhanced operational efficiencies and secure AI application deployment across industries to drive advanced Industry 4.0 technologies.

While the spotlight has been on GenAI and Large Language Models (LLMs), these technologies are impractical for industries requiring real-time and local decision-making. NTT DATA’s Edge AI solution addresses this challenge by processing massive data sets on compact computing platforms, using smaller, more efficient machine learning models to deliver real-time AI insights.

NTT DATA’s Edge AI is an all-inclusive managed service platform that includes all the systems, tools and capabilities required for AI at the edge. It addresses data discovery, collection, integration, computation power, seamless connectivity and AI model management.

The Edge AI platform, supported by NTT DATA’s consulting data scientists, managed services and global technical resources, addresses the shadow IoT challenge and AI infrastructure requirements. It does this by auto-discovering, unifying and processing data from IoT devices and IT assets across the organization, simplifying AI deployment and management.

Solving industry-specific challenges with AI-driven insights

Designed to support industry-specific requirements, the Edge AI platform leverages lighter, cost-effective AI models, enabling it to run within a small compute box. Edge AI will perform specific tasks, such as supporting safety or operational efficiency, by collecting data from disparate devices across a network environment, enabling instantaneous and secure data processing and analytics.

Manufacturing operations could benefit from improved predictive maintenance by accessing IT/OT data from sensors, machinery, cameras and applications to plan and address failures. In addition, NTT DATA’s Edge AI can monitor and optimise energy consumption in real time, predicting energy spikes and optimising machine usage, reducing costs and CO2 emissions with renewable energy.

"Our Edge AI platform represents a significant leap forward in driving AI at the edge securely and cost-effectively,” said Shahid Ahmed, group executive vice president of Edge Services at NTT DATA. "By harmonising data from disparate sensors and devices with lightweight AI models, powering all kinds of automation use-cases, NTT DATA’s Edge AI is pioneering industrial AI adoption as the first fully managed offering, helping organizations modernise with tailored, industry-specific solutions."

Seizing the US$200 billion market opportunity

According to IDC, worldwide spending on edge computing is expected to reach US$232 billion in 2024, an increase of 15 per cent over 2023. This growth is perpetuated by the growing number of connected IoT devices worldwide, expected to exceed 41 billion by 2025.

NTT DATA is poised to capture significant market share through its dedicated IoT consulting and services business, which brings together 1,000 industry experts, hundreds of use cases from predictive maintenance, fleet management, connected factories, energy consumption monitoring and sustainability, and has already trained over 500 sales experts globally to accelerate its Edge AI go-to-market efforts. NTT DATA’s Edge AI deployment approach allows clients to take advantage of a free 30-day discovery and diagnostic of their IT and OT environment. The software auto-discovers assets with its vast library of pre-built OT interfaces. After this initial stage, Edge AI software generates a comprehensive diagnostic report inventorying assets and data streams, including identifying security risks and vulnerabilities. "A key challenge for enterprises is reliably capturing and aggregating operational data securely across a fragmented landscape of devices, platforms and data sources and turning it into actionable insights,” said Alejandro Cadenas, associate vice president, Telco Mobility & IoT Research, IDC Europe. "NTT DATA’s ultralight Edge AI addresses these issues and simplifies the deployment and adoption of a data-driven enterprise strategy, reducing risks and timelines and optimising total cost of ownership and value for the enterprise." Driving secure AI adoption at the edge with the first fully managed service NTT DATA’s managed services for Edge AI offer a unified view and management of devices, sensors and assets. With expert support and advanced technologies, NTT DATA helps businesses simplify complex processes, drive cost savings, enhance performance and accelerate digital transformation. As the industry’s first fully managed IT/OT convergence platform, Edge AI transforms physical assets into software assets for data-driven insights, regardless of the manufacturer. Operating at the edge, managed services integrate OT assets with IT applications, boosting operational efficiency. Edge AI also provides a view of the firmware version of all connected devices to promote vulnerability patching and overall device security. “Computing and AI must happen where they create the most value for the enterprise; for many industrial enterprises this is where the data is generated. By ingesting IT and OT data and leveraging AI models to drive use-case specific results, the NTT DATA solution takes another step towards realising the industry 4.0 vision,” said Pablo Tomasi, principal analyst, Private Network, Omdia. “Additionally, using task-specific small AI models will help drive AI democratisation by making it is easier for the enterprise to introduce AI where and when is needed, without the need for an extensive overhaul of their whole infrastructure."

Edge AI rounds out NTT DATA’s comprehensive Edge as a service portfolio, which includes Enterprise IoT, Edge Compute, Private 5G and Device as a service.