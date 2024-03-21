Nozomi Networks launches First SaaS Platform for OT and IoT Security in the UAE

Bachir Moussa

Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 3:40 PM

Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, has introduced a significant expansion of its global cloud footprint with the launch of a new Vantage region in the UAE – part of Nozomi Networks’ continued commitment to the UAE and the Middle East.

Nozomi Vantage is a cloud-based cybersecurity management platform that provides critical infrastructure operators and cybersecurity teams with unified OT/IoT security monitoring and risk management across the Nozomi cybersecurity platform. Through a single pane of glass, Vantage powers asset management, vulnerability assessment, and threat detection and response.

A valuable resource in supporting the UAE’s Cyber Security Strategy to accelerate digital transformation and smarty city initiatives, Vantage delivers the unmatched security and visibility expected from Nozomi Networks, with the addition of unlimited scalability, powered by SaaS. It makes it possible to protect any number of OT, IoT, IT, edge and cloud assets, located anywhere, with a single platform.

"We are very excited to be able to better serve our customers in UAE with this new Vantage region,” said Bachir Moussa, Nozomi’s regional vice president for MEA. "Nozomi Networks has always been committed to strengthening critical infrastructure cybersecurity in the Middle East and this new Vantage region is a testament to that commitment. Now our customers can not only reap the benefits of a cloud-based solution, but they will also be able to leverage Nozomi’s latest cybersecurity defenses for the best possible protection."

The new Vantage region in the UAE is available now – and includes Vantage IQ support and connectivity to Guardian, Nozomi Arc and Guardian Air sensors.

Visit www.nozominetworks.com for more information.