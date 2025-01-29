Nova Sign Printing awarded Excellence in Branding Solutions at Dubai Business Awards 2024

Nova Sign Printing, a leading provider of innovative signage and branding solutions, was honoured with the 'Excellence in Branding Solutions' Award at the Dubai Business Awards on January 28. The company was recognised for its consistent commitment to delivering high-quality, creative, and customised signage solutions that have significantly enhanced the branding efforts of businesses across various sectors in the region.

The award ceremony, which took place at a prestigious venue in Dubai, celebrated the accomplishments of companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth, innovation, and leadership in their respective industries. Nova Sign Printing was highlighted for its extensive range of services, which include frosted glass stickers, neon signage, custom metal signs, and vehicle branding solutions, all of which have contributed to the company’s prominent reputation in the industry.

In recent years, Nova Sign Printing has continued to evolve, expanding its offerings to include premium services like etching and engraving. These new services provide businesses with unique, tailored options to elevate their branding. The company’s innovative approach to signage design and delivery has made it a trusted partner for businesses aiming to create a memorable visual identity in a competitive marketplace. The company’s CEO, Babar, expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award, saying, "Receiving this recognition is a moment of great pride for our team. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication we put into providing top-tier branding solutions. We are honored to be acknowledged alongside such esteemed companies, and this award only motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in signage and branding." With an expanding portfolio of clients across diverse industries, Nova Sign Printing continues to lead the way in the signage industry in Dubai. The company’s ability to adapt to the ever-changing needs of businesses and provide customised branding solutions has solidified its position as a key player in the region’s branding landscape.

For more information on Nova Sign Printing and its wide range of services, including custom signage, vehicle branding, neon signage, and more, visit: www.nova-sign.com.