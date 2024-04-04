Nothing achieves record sales in the first hour of launching its new smartphone: Phone (2a)

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 3:08 PM

Nothing celebrates its fans by announcing sales milestones of Phone (2a). The company saw an incredible demand for its newly launched smartphone, Nothing Phone (2a), with 60,000 units sold in just one hour after the global open sales on March 12. This equates to 1,000 Phones (2a) flying off the shelves every minute. Globally, the Nothing Phone (2a) hit a landmark of 100,000 units sold, within the first 24 hours since its announcement.

Carl Pei, co-founder and CEO of Nothing said: "Phone (2a) is redefining a category often overlooked, delivering Nothing's unique innovations to millions of new users around the world. Selling a record-breaking 100,000 units in just 24 hours is proof of that. A big thanks to our community, partners, and team for believing in us."

Across the region, early figures from retailers show real hype around the new smartphone and the excitement about the latest Nothing mid-range gadget.

Rishi Kishor Gupta, regional director for Middle East and Africa at Nothing, said: "In UAE, we saw similar hype around the brand during the exclusive #100Drops at Sharaf DG on March 6, where fans were queuing up for hours to be the first to get their hands on the device. 100 units were sold in just 22min."

"As the main distributor partner in Dubai, UAE, we've seen unprecedented excitement surrounding the Nothing Phone (2a), with early figures showcasing immense hype and demand. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Nothing and bringing cutting-edge technology to our customers," said Mohammad Badri, managing director, Eros Group.

Boasting a powerfully unique processor, an exceptional 50 MP dual rear camera, an extra bright flexible AMOLED display, and an intuitive OS that delivers a fast and smooth experience with every interaction, Nothing (2a) has made its way, in a few days to the best selling list of Jarir Bookstore in Saudi Arabia. Sharaf DG, Noon and ranks among the top three sellers on Amazon across the region.

Jarir Bookstore, the leading smartphone retailer in Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce the exclusive launch of the Nothing Phone (2a), marking a significant addition to its portfolio of the latest technological products.

Nasser Abdulaziz Alaqeel, COO of Jarir Bookstore remarked on the recent introduction and subsequent success of the Nothing Phone (2a) as “a pivotal milestone in the brand's promising journey. This launch underlines Jarir Bookstore's dedication to enhancing consumer access to innovative technology and reinforces its position as a leader in the region's retail landscape.” He added that "Nothing Phone (2a) success is another evidence of the company's steadfast commitment to sourcing and providing the latest technological innovations in the Saudi market."

Rakesh Madhur, COO of Sharaf DG, also congratulated Nothing on the exclusive launch of Phone (2a), marking the first drop in the world at Sharaf DG. He remarked, "I extend my warmest congratulations to Nothing on the outstanding launch of Phone (2a). It's been a privilege for Sharaf DG to host the exclusive debut of this innovative device, marking the first drop in the world. The success of the launch reflects the high anticipation and excitement among consumers for state-of-the-art technology. We're thrilled to have been part of this milestone and anticipate continued success in our collaboration with Nothing."

For more information and updates about Nothing, follow the company on Instagram and Twitter, or visit nothing.tech.