Nomadic streamlines UAE visa applications for COP28 attendees with advanced automation

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 12:54 PM

As the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) commences, Nomadic, the award-winning business traveller solution from Fragomen, is facilitating the seamless entry of the event’s attendees into the UAE. Nomadic's cutting-edge technology revolutionises the process of filing online visa applications through Robotic Process Automation (RPA), which taps into stored data from a client's traveller profile, completing applications in just four minutes – a task that manually, would take around 35 minutes. This significant time reduction not only streamlines the application process but also enhances efficiency and accuracy.

Nomadic is committed to facilitating Green Zone travellers with their UAE visa application and can advise individuals on whether they can enter the UAE on a standard visit visa-on-arrival, if they have visa-free access, or require a tourist/business visa.

Nomadic’s pre-travel compliance assessment offers a comprehensive service, leveraging Fragomen’s expansive knowledge and data points from more than 170 countries. Nomadic’s unique traveller profile feature securely stores travel history and data, eliminating repetitive information entry. Additionally, the solution’s GPS functionality not only monitors traveller locations in real-time to ensure compliance with immigration jurisdictions but also provides timely reminders about visa validity, all while being regularly updated to reflect new travel requirements as global regulations evolve. Additionally, the service offers API integration, enabling the seamless incorporation of data into client systems and reporting tools.

As COP28 convenes, attendees are encouraged to partner with Nomadic to ensure a seamless entry into the UAE and optimise their participation in this crucial climate conference. For more information, contact dubai@gonomadic.com