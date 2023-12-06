Nigeria Trade House Inauguration signals a new era in economic collaboration with GCC

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 6:07 PM

The Nigeria Trade House is proud to announce a new partnership with the GCC region to establish economic collaboration as Nigeria sets its sights on becoming a leading global player in agricultural exports.

Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State graced the event at the JAFZA One Auditorium, and the inauguration of the Nigeria Trade House's warehouse and display centre followed, spotlighting a diverse selection of Nigeria’s high-quality agricultural products.

The inauguration welcomed prominent governors, including Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, and Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State, who played pivotal roles in the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the NAGCC Investment and the Lagos State Government, as well as another MoU between NAGCC and the Ogun State Government.

The presence of these high dignitaries underscored their commitment to fostering international trade relations and bilateral economic collaboration. Additionally, the event was graced by the esteemed Tayyibat Atinuke Mohammed, consul general of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Dubai, and Sheikh Abdulrahman Saif bin Saif Hamad Al Sharqi, vice president of NAGCC Investment.

Nigeria's robust agricultural sector, backed by 82 per cent arable land, is set for exponential export growth. With strategic investments in modern farming techniques and adherence to international quality standards, Nigeria seeks to become a prominent global exporter of agricultural products. The country is already a major exporter of cocoa, cashew nuts and sesame seeds.

Mahmood Ahmadu, president of NAGCC Investment, said: "We are committed to strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and the GCC region. The inauguration of Nigeria Trade House marks a journey of economic synergy, excellence, quality and mutual growth. Our strategy includes a robust exporter verification system to validate and enhance the credibility of exporting businesses which includes pre-shipment inspection, destination inspection and trade financing. With the support of our esteemed President and distinguished ministers, we're confident this marks an exciting new chapter for 'Made in Nigeria' products."

Sheikh Abdulrahman Saif bin Saif Hamad Al Sharqi, stated: "Reiterating our steadfast commitment to quality, we affirm rigorous quality control inspections to guarantee products of the highest standards. Our approach ensures the prosperity of business ventures in the dynamic global trade landscape, and our goal is to simplify international trade complexities, streamlining documentation, customs clearance, and shipping logistics for a seamless and compliant process."