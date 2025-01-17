Nicoli celebrates 20 years of timeless elegance and luxury

Nicoli, the renowned luxury brand specialising in crystal-embellished footwear, handbags, and perfumes, proudly marks its 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of unparalleled style, craftsmanship, and sophistication.

Established in Dubai in 2004, Nicoli has become synonymous with refined luxury, captivating a discerning clientele across the region with its exquisite designs and exceptional quality. Rooted in a deep passion for craftsmanship and inspired by the artistry of Italian shoemakers, the brand has evolved into a beacon of modern elegance. Its founder envisioned a luxury house that embodies impeccable craftsmanship, bespoke service, and creative ingenuity—an ethos that has shaped Nicoli’s legacy.

Over the years, Nicoli has expanded its footprint across the region, making successful entries into Qatar and, most recently, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, solidifying its presence in the Middle Eastern luxury market.

To commemorate this remarkable milestone, Nicoli has launched the '20 Years Nicoli' campaign, which will feature a series of exclusive events and the unveiling of a limited-edition collection inspired by the brand’s rich heritage and modern glamour. This celebratory collection revisits Nicoli’s most iconic pieces, reimagining them with contemporary designs and signature crystal embellishments. It will be available in select Nicoli boutiques and online, offering loyal customers and new audiences alike the opportunity to own a piece of the brand’s history. Khurram Rafique, CEO of Nicoli, expressed his pride in the brand’s achievements: "Nicoli is proud to be a UAE-born luxury brand that has gained international recognition. This aligns with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision of making the UAE a global hub for living and excellence. Reaching this 20-year milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to luxury, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance. As we celebrate this momentous occasion, we look forward to inspiring and empowering our customers with classic, luxurious styles and internationally collaborated designs that epitomise sophistication and beauty." The 20 Years Timeless Elegance Collection draws inspiration from Nicoli’s iconic designs, fusing heritage with contemporary aesthetics. As part of the celebration, the brand will host collaborations with international designers, exclusive in-store experiences, limited-edition packaging, and interactive digital campaigns. Flagship stores will offer personalised styling sessions and behind-the-scenes showcases of the brand’s meticulous craftsmanship.

As Nicoli steps into its third decade, it remains steadfast in its commitment to artistry, exclusivity, and impeccable quality—solidifying its position as a leader in the world of luxury fashion.