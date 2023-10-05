New mini golf course at Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 5:18 PM

Play well and enjoy your round at Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa, the luxury five-star hotel in Fujairah, with the newly opened mini golf course amidst the magnificent Hajar mountains and the beautiful beaches of the Indian Ocean.

Located near the kids' club, kids and parents can play at the 300 sqm course every day from 9:00am to 10:00pm. The child can learn self-control and perseverance to achieve great results and can burn around 300 calories per hour at the six-hole course in a fun environment and friendly atmosphere.

All ages are welcome to the new mini golf course where the cost of one hour is Dh50 including two putters and two balls, the cost of 30 minutes is Dh35 including two putters and two balls, and the cost of any additional hour is Dh15 including one putter and one ball.

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa includes an impressive collection of diverse dining options comprising Waves Beach Restaurant, a trendy venue offering a dining experience to suit every occasion with a delicious à la carte dinner menu, and Mozaique which offers an expansive buffet with a vast range of international dishes.

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa features 250 rooms and suites designed with comfort and relaxation in mind and reflect the casual atmosphere of the resort with its sun-washed terraces, balconies and gardens.

The resort also includes three flexible indoor meeting rooms that can be customised to suit different occasions and a spacious ballroom for weddings and banquets. The resort is ideally located on the east coast of the UAE featuring lush gardens, white sand beaches, swimming pools, and cascading waterfalls, creating an unrivalled milieu for a truly unforgettable experience.

For inquiries or reservations, please call +971 9 244 9888 or email res.fujairahresort@rotana.com.