Nayab: A Cinematic Triumph Bridging Cultures and Cricket

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:16 AM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:17 AM

Aired, viewed and loved by the audience, Nayab has left an everlasting mark in the film world.

Directed by two very talented directors it is no surprise that the movie was well received not only in its home country but also across borders.

Rumina Umair with a strong background in arts and design from the Indus School of Arts and Architecture and Umair Nasir Ali equipped with a formal degree in film making are pleased with their efforts and recognition they have received for what they call “an attempt at bringing forth the changing faces of family values and culture in an ever-changing environment”.

Born and grown up in Karachi they have seen many phases that this mega city has gone through over the years.

The movie has been globally watched in at least six countries and has received recognition at the Cannes Movie Festival.

The plot of the movie revolves around cricket, family values, and cultural issues that are faced by many youngsters who want to pursue careers in sports. The failure of one, and the success of the other impacts lives in many different ways and Nayab has skillfully depicted both.

The perilous path women have to face when they move away from the norm is carefully entwined in the plot and each twist and turn in the movie keeps the audience engrossed.

The year 2003 saw a comeback for the film industry in Pakistan. Many new institutes were introduced offering degrees in film making and this attracted many youngsters who wanted to pursue a career in film making. Pakistan has seen an increase in the number of people who have shown an interest in producing films that are a reflection of changes in society.

The audience today is more receptive to new stories which are intellectually stimulating and meaningful.

Nayab is the first movie directed by Rumina and Umair. After spending many years in media and commercial making, they endeavoured to experiment with a film plot which was neither for a commercial audience nor for a very niche segment. They realised there was a need to bring to the people a film that would be a hybrid between the two categories. “Having interviewed many women cricketers in Pakistan we were moved by the hardships most of the sports people have to face in their home country,” the director duo states. Nayab narrates some of these issues faced by women in sports and a mix of family emotions that they have to overcome. The movie is dotted with brilliant cricket scenes and touching emotional scenes. The very first scene of the movie transports the audience into a world which is full of emotions, controversies, personal failures and successes. The script writers Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi are at their best in storytelling and each role has been carefully crafted for an equally talented cast. Yumna Zaidi’s captivating performance and the presence of Jawaid Sheikh as the head of an ever-changing household are all executed skillfully.

Nayab has opened the scope for hybrid movies in the film world. The success of the movie is a clear indication that people now are looking for plots which are intellectually stimulating and yet entertaining. The entire credit for the film’s success goes to the collaborative efforts of Director Umair Nasir Ali, Producer Rumina Umair (Num Films), Umair Irfani (Kenneyz Films), Writers Basit and Ali Abbasi, and Executive Producers Agnes Kenney and David Kenney of Kenneyz Films, in association with Num Films.