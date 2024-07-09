Navigating new work trends

Friend: Hey Ajay, I'm feeling really out of place at work lately. There's been so many changes with the new management, and I'm struggling to keep up. They’re so focused on new trends and I just don’t understand the dynamics anymore.

By Dr Ajayya Kumar / Viewpoint







Ajay: I get it. It can be overwhelming, especially when things change so rapidly. But these new trends are shaping the future of work, and understanding them can help you adapt more easily. Let’s start with the shift to remote and hybrid work environments.

Friend: That’s been a huge adjustment. I used to commute every day, but now we’re working from home most of the time.

Ajay: Exactly. Employees have experienced working without the costs — financial, time, and energy — associated with going into an office daily. To attract and retain employees in this new age, companies need to offer creative benefits and develop a perfect hybrid strategy.

Friend: What kind of benefits are you talking about?

Ajay: Think about housing subsidies or personal financial planning services. These benefits address employees’ financial well-being and make remote work more appealing. Another big trend is the shift towards AI-driven routine tasks, which means many jobs will need to be redesigned to include new responsibilities.

Friend: That sounds like a big change. How will reduced work hours fit into this?

Ajay: Reduced work hours and less physical presence will become the new normal. Embracing a four-day workweek will require organizations to rethink the cadence of work. It’s about working smarter, not harder.

Friend: That sounds great in theory, but what about the challenges?

Ajay: There will definitely be challenges. Employee conflict resolution will become a crucial skill for managers. With more remote interactions, interpersonal challenges will increase. Managers who can navigate these well will thrive. Organizations should focus on upskilling managers in conflict resolution through dedicated training, shadowing, or coaching opportunities. There will be major technological shifts, and managers and leaders need to be prepared to embrace these changes. Skills requirements will overtake degree requirements, so it's essential to acquire modern skills to stay relevant.

Friend: Does that mean traditional career paths are becoming obsolete? Ajay: Yes, traditional stereotype career paths will collapse. The earlier we adapt to these changes, the better. It's important to drive these changes instead of being driven by them. For example, reduced work hours will become more common, and embracing a four-day workweek will require rethinking work rhythms. Friend: That’s quite a shift. How do we handle this as employees? Ajay: Stay proactive and continuously upskill. Organizations should also help by offering training and development opportunities. Another key takeaway is, "If you find someone smarter than you, work with them instead of competing with them." Friend: That’s interesting. Collaboration over competition. Thanks, Ajay. This gives me a lot to think about and some clear steps to take. I appreciate the guidance. Ajay: Anytime. Embrace the change, and you’ll do great.

— Dr Ajayya Kumar is a management thinker, art enthusiast, mentor, business advisor, author, and strategist. Views expressed are his own and do not reflect the newspaper’s policy.