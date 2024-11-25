Natuzzi Harmony Residence by Peace Homes: Redefining luxury living in Dubai

Peace Homes Development, a leading name in Dubai’s luxury real estate market, has unveiled Natuzzi Harmony Residence, a landmark project created in collaboration with Natuzzi Italia. Known globally for its unparalleled Italian craftsmanship and design, Natuzzi Italia brings its signature elegance to this bespoke residential development.

This exclusive collection of only 50 residences is crafted to cater to the unique tastes and lifestyles of its residents, blending Mediterranean sophistication with Dubai’s modern grandeur. Each home reflects the highest standards of design and comfort, epitomising the concept of “luxury made personal.”

A unique collaboration in the heart of Dubai

Natuzzi Harmony Residence represents a fusion of Italian heritage and Middle Eastern ambition, designed for families seeking more than just a home—an immersive experience of beauty and harmony. To offer a glimpse into this exquisite lifestyle, a dedicated Natuzzi team is creating a model apartment in Dubai. This will form part of the Natuzzi Experience Centre, a showcase of the brand’s timeless aesthetics and craftsmanship, located within the Peace Homes Development showroom.

Ahsan Rasheed, founder and chairman of Peace Homes Development, said: "At Peace Homes Development, we are committed to redefining the concept of luxury in Dubai by crafting homes that offer both aesthetic brilliance and a personal touch. Our collaboration with Natuzzi Italia brings a unique fusion of Italian sophistication and Middle Eastern elegance to Natuzzi Harmony Residence by Peace Homes, providing our clients with an unparalleled living experience that truly embodies bespoke luxury.”

Pasquale Natuzzi, executive chairman of the Natuzzi Group, added: "Natuzzi Harmony Residence by Peace Homes represents a remarkable journey of bringing our Italian heritage and dedication to craftsmanship into a new market. Partnering with Peace Homes allows us to create a living space where every detail, from design to finishing, reflects our passion for harmony and our commitment to luxury, making each residence a true sanctuary.”

Designed for elegance and serenity

Every Natuzzi Harmony Residence features floor-to-ceiling windows, inviting natural light and offering panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline. The thoughtfully designed spaces include lush landscaped gardens, cutting-edge wellness facilities, and premium recreational areas, providing a haven of tranquillity within the vibrant city. Inspired by the natural beauty of Italy’s Puglia region, the interiors combine timeless comfort with modern sophistication. Each residence is adorned with bespoke furnishings from Natuzzi. Italia blends functionality with elegance to create a personalized sanctuary for every homeowner. This project solidifies Peace Homes Development’s position as a leader in Dubai’s luxury real estate sector, setting a new benchmark for bespoke living in the city.

For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Peace Homes Development at 800-732234663 or visit www.peacehomes.ae.