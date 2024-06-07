E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

National Bank of Pakistan organises labour camp event in collaboration with Al-Ansari Exchange in Dubai

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 1:48 PM

National Bank of Pakistan in collaboration with Al-Ansari Exchange UAE, recently conducted a labour camp event at Dulsco Camp, Al Quoz, Dubai.

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

The purpose of this activity was to create NBP brand awareness among the Pakistani diaspora. During this activity, Riaz Hussain, group chief, IFRG, emphasised the importance of sending remittances through legal channel preferably through NBP. Moreover, several co-branded gifts were distributed among the remitters.


The event was also attended by M Yousuf Siddiqui, wing head, R&NRPD, IFRG, along with Al-Ansari head office team.


More news from KT Network