Naqdi to showcase industry leadership as regional sponsor at Forex Expo Dubai

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 8:04 PM

Naqdi continues to accelerate its growth, positioning itself as a regional leader in the forex trading landscape. As a regional sponsor of the highly anticipated Forex Expo Dubai, Naqdi will take centre stage, demonstrating its cutting-edge STP (Straight-Through Processing) trading model. This model, which ensures transparency and efficiency with no human intervention, is a key differentiator in today's competitive forex market.

Naqdi’s strong presence at the Expo is further solidified by the participation of two of its senior leaders. Ahmad Fakih, will be part of a high-profile panel discussing the 'Ethics of Autonomous Trading Bots in Forex', providing expert insights into the ethical challenges and regulatory considerations surrounding algorithmic trading. Ishfaq Yusuf, will also share his expertise in a key session on forex sales strategies and market penetration.

The Forex Expo is a strategic platform for Naqdi to connect with industry leaders, traders of all levels, partners from both IB and Institutional domains and investors, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and leadership in the financial markets. Additionally, Naqdi’s recent acquisition of the CAT-5 SCA license (#20200000150) from the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority further reinforces its dedication to operating at the highest regulatory standards. This license not only strengthens Naqdi's credibility but also empowers the company to expand its services across the region, aligning with its broader growth strategy. Naqdi’s participation at the forex expo as a regional sponsor, its takeover of the WTC Metro Station along with its regulatory achievements and leadership presence at key industry events, signals its intent to dominate both the UAE and global forex markets. Through these initiatives, Naqdi continues to attract new clients and partners, increase brand visibility, and solidify its standing as a market leader.

For more info, please visit https://naqdi.com/